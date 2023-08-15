Overlook Networks Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Overlook Networks Ranks No. 1621 on the 2023 Inc. 5000. Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEW YORK, August 15, 2023 – Inc. revealed today that Overlook Networks ranks No. 1621 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

