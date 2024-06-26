Overmountain Rally Tennessee 2024 to Host Inaugural ARA National Championship Round September 14-15, 2024 in Gateway Cities of Newport and Johnson City, Tennessee

Organizers are anticipating both national and regional competitors to descend on this community for a full day of events to begin with a meet and greet line-up of the competitor cars and closing out the day with head-to-head Super Special Stage at the newly renovated Newport Speedway. Post this

Competition is split over two days with Day 1 being held in Cocke County, TN on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Organizers are anticipating both national and regional competitors to descend on this community for a full day of events to begin with a meet and greet line-up of the competitor cars and closing out the day with head-to-head Super Special Stage at the newly renovated Newport Speedway. Day 2 of the rally will be based out of Johnson City, a city already afforded several years of hosting the ARA East Regional Championship, with the official rally finish and podiums in Downtown on Sunday evening. Fans will be able to mingle with the drivers, like action sports icon Travis Pastrana and mountain biking star Brandon Semenuk, before the start of the rally on both days.

"I think this new event has great potential for us. There is a lot of interest in this type of race for our local people as well as for visitors to our beautiful county. We also look forward to the positive economic impact these events will have in our community." Said Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis.

Another benefit for the county and the neighboring public land according to event organizer Dave Matheson is the improvements of the gravel roads in the Cherokee National Forest.

"The rally's relationship with the National Forest Service is great. They have supported our expansion from a small rally on a single paved road in 2019 to a multi-day gravel event worthy of promotion to the ARA National Series in 2023. In the past 3 years, the rally has funded nearly $20,000 back into the roads we use for competition. With the event growing and more competitors expected, we anticipate to be over $100,000 of total contribution by 2029. The positive impacts we make on the public gravel road system are substantial." said Matheson.

"It is exciting to see this type of event being organized in gateway communities," said TRV Stewardship Council spokesperson, Julie Graham. "Attracting national events is a challenge for many rural communities. Having an event like this that brings national attention to these smaller cities and balances the conservation of public lands is a win-win."

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven-state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Media Contact

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://www.trvstewardshipcouncil.org/mission/

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council