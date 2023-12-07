Overnght Named Official Content & Streaming Partner of USA Water Polo; Team USA Hosts Spain This Week in First Broadcasts

The deal expands Overnght's streaming coverage of premier water polo matches across the country, bringing viewers the sport's best competition

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overnght Media Group and USA Water Polo announced today they have entered into a five-year agreement for Overnght to become an official content and streaming partner for the governing body's world-class events, athletes and behind-the-scenes coverage. The new Overnght deal cements the digital streaming service provider as a leader in domestic water polo coverage.

USA Water Polo coverage on Overnght.com will begin on Dec. 7 as the USA Women's National Team heads to South Florida for a two-game series against world-power Spain, including a contest in Miami on Dec. 7 and in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 9. Additional events to be broadcasted annually by Overnght as part of the deal include the National League, USA Water Polo Senior Nationals, Division III Men's and Women's National Championships, and other major annual events.

Matches can be streamed live or viewed on-demand on Overnght.com, the new home of USA Water Polo, via a premium subscription. Overnght offers monthly and annual subscription options for fans ready to catch the action from the pool all season long.

"This agreement is consistent with our belief that water polo has a real media upside when produced right," said Chris Ramsey, USA Water Polo CEO. "Overnght appreciates the dynamics of collegiate and Olympic water polo. We are confident they have the expertise to produce games that our fans want, which should further expand our sport's media footprint."

Overnght CEO Kevin McReynolds added: "It is a tremendous honor to bring world-class matches to water polo enthusiasts everywhere through Overnght's historic deal with USA Water Polo. From the pool to the training room and beyond, we plan to provide a new level of coverage of the teams and personalities representing the sport on the global stage. Thank you to our new partners at USA Water Polo who will be true teammates in increasing the sport's visibility."

This agreement furthers Overnght's ongoing commitment to the water polo community and solidifies the company as a digital home of water polo. The new deal expands Overnght's coverage of the country's premier water polo matches. Earlier this year, Overnght entered into a deal with the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) to become the league's new live video streaming partner for MPSF Championship events and select in-season competitions and tournaments.

About Overnght Media Group

Overnght is an interactive digital streaming platform that brings live Olympic sports matches and behind-the-scenes content to fans around the globe. The exclusive production and streaming partner of premier events across sport, Overnght makes live and on-demand sports content accessible to fans of more than 20 elite NCAA Division I programs. Sign up today at Overnght.com and follow us on Instagram @overnght.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion while providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials. For more information, visit www.usawaterpolo.org.

