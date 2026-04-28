Overseas Network Appointed as Official Sub-Agent of On Location for the Sale of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Hospitality Programme

FIFA WC26 Official Hospitality Agent

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, announced today that Overseas Network has been appointed as Official Sub-Agent of On Location for the sale of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Hospitality Programme.

As an Officially Appointed Sub-Agent of On Location for the sale of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Hospitality Programme, Overseas Network will be authorized to sell official hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 26, which will take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

"We are thrilled to partner with our new international sales agent, Overseas Network, on the FIFA World Cup 26™," said Alicia Falken, General Manager of On Location's FIFA World Cup 26 business. "Their expertise in hospitality sales and deep understanding of their market will be instrumental in ensuring that our clients receive unparalleled service.

"The FIFA World Cup 26 Official Hospitality Programme offers game-changing premium hospitality and once-in-a-lifetime experiences across a wide range of packages, which will celebrate each Host City's unique culture, attractions and world-class venues."

Felix Brambilla, Founder and Partner of Overseas Network, added, "Overseas Network brings more than 25 years of experience delivering curated travel experiences for guests visiting North America, alongside global sports travel programs for the FIFA World Cup and other major events. We have seen firsthand how these moments unite people across cultures. Our role extends beyond the access to official hospitality — we are dedicated to creating seamless, meaningful journeys that connect our clients to the heart of each destination. We are proud to partner with On Location to deliver exceptional experiences for what promises to be a historic tournament across North America."

The FIFA World Cup 26 Official Hospitality Programme offers guests ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for individual matches or in bundles, providing them the opportunity to attend several matches in one or more cities, during a particular tournament stage, or to follow a specific national team. In addition to premium seating, hospitality packages may include an onsite concierge service, regionally inspired food and beverages, immersive experiences, special guest appearances, live entertainment, commemorative gifts and more. For more details, visit FIFAWorldCup.com/hospitality.

While there may be offers of unauthorized ticket-inclusive hospitality packages on unofficial platforms, On Location is the only official hospitality provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFAWorldCup.com/hospitality is the only official hospitality sales page. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid. Authorized global sales agents are published and will be continually updated at FIFAWorldCup.com/hospitality.

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. On Location provides unrivaled access for corporate clients and fans looking for official, immersive experiences at marquee events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and more. An official partner and/or service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), FIFA, NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals, the company also owns and operates a number of its own unique experiences. On Location is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and sports entertainment company.

About Overseas Network

Overseas Network is a premier global Destination Management Company (DMC) and Luxury Tour Operator with over 25 years of experience curating exceptional travel across the Americas and beyond. Trusted by top-tier travel advisors, global brands, and ultra-high-net-worth clients, Overseas Network specializes in bespoke itineraries, luxury accommodations, complex multi-country logistics, and major event activations. Driven by the philosophy that "every destination has a story to tell," the company partners with an extensive network of local experts to deliver authentic, seamless travel experiences.

Media Contact

Nadeige Martelly, ANDRIA MITSAKOS PUBLIC RELATIONS, 1 7868631363, [email protected], andriamitsakospr.com

SOURCE Overseas Network