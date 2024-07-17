"Overstock Outlet has always been about giving back to our community, and this promotion is our way of sharing in the excitement of the Orioles' potential World Series win," said Dan Shuman, owner of Overstock Outlet Furniture Store. Post this

"Overstock Outlet has always been about giving back to our community, and this promotion is our way of sharing in the excitement of the Orioles' potential World Series win," said Dan Shuman, owner of Overstock Outlet Furniture Store. "We're inviting all Orioles fans to take part in this unprecedented opportunity by offering a full refund on the first $250,000 in purchases, so come shop with us while we cheer on the Orioles!"

Overstock Outlet Furniture Store

2811 Sisson Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

Store Phone: 410-235-2000

Website: http://www.ooutlet.com

Store Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

About Overstock Outlet Furniture Store

Overstock Outlet Furniture Store is Baltimore's leading furniture retailer, offering a wide range of high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices for over 20 years. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Overstock Outlet Furniture Store is dedicated to providing exceptional value and service to all customers.

Media Contact

Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for Overstock Outlet Furniture Store, (775) 846-7714, [email protected]

SOURCE Abel Communications for Overstock Outlet Furniture Store