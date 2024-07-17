Overstock Outlet Furniture Store to Offer Full Refunds if Baltimore Orioles Win World Series

Unprecedented promotion covers any purchases made between July 19 and August 19, 2024
BALTIMORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overstock Outlet Furniture Store, a premier furniture retailer in Baltimore, has announced an extraordinary promotion to celebrate the Baltimore Orioles' pursuit of the World Series title. In a show of hometown pride and support, Overstock Outlet Furniture Store will offer 100% refunds on all purchases made between July 19 and August 19, 2024 if the Orioles win the 2024 World Series.
Overstock Outlet Furniture Store has long been known for its commitment to quality, affordability and exceptional customer service, offering a vast selection of top-quality furniture including living room sets, dining room sets, bedroom sets and mattresses. This promotion highlights their dedication to serving the Baltimore community and providing unparalleled value.
"Overstock Outlet has always been about giving back to our community, and this promotion is our way of sharing in the excitement of the Orioles' potential World Series win," said Dan Shuman, owner of Overstock Outlet Furniture Store. "We're inviting all Orioles fans to take part in this unprecedented opportunity by offering a full refund on the first $250,000 in purchases, so come shop with us while we cheer on the Orioles!"
Overstock Outlet Furniture Store
2811 Sisson Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Store Phone: 410-235-2000
Website: http://www.ooutlet.com
Store Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
About Overstock Outlet Furniture Store
Overstock Outlet Furniture Store is Baltimore's leading furniture retailer, offering a wide range of high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices for over 20 years. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Overstock Outlet Furniture Store is dedicated to providing exceptional value and service to all customers.
Media Contact
Mara Bensing, Abel Communications for Overstock Outlet Furniture Store, (775) 846-7714, [email protected]
SOURCE Abel Communications for Overstock Outlet Furniture Store
