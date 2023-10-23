Overtime Launches Overtime Select, Women's Basketball League for Next Generation's Stars

"I am proud to be part of developing this groundbreaking league and to join an amazing group of advisors," said Breanna Stewart, NY Liberty forward and 2023 WNBA MVP. "The future of our sport has never been brighter." Post this

"We are so excited to tip-off Overtime Select and to give fans the chance to see elite match-ups with the best players in the country," said Sascha Malas, Director of Overtime Select. "Overtime WBB has been a leader in the space for five years and we can't wait to continue our support and growth of women's basketball with the future stars of the game. Our goal is to positively impact the women who participate in Overtime Select's futures and enhance their success on and off the court."

Overtime Select will be signing elite high school aged players to participate in the inaugural season of the league. Players that have already committed to Overtime Select include Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Jenica Lewis, Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo and Jerzy Robinson. They will receive year-long business mentorship and exposure across Overtime's social platforms. Additional participants will be announced in the coming months.

Overtime assembled a group of esteemed advisors to guide the league in its mission to serve the next generation stars on and off the court. Advisors include Seimone Augustus, Paige Bueckers, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Napheesa Collier, Zia Cooke, Kahleah Copper, Todd Fischer, Flau'jae Johnson, Haley Jones, Erin Kane, Lauren Maillian, Pamela Neferkara and Breanna Stewart. The advisors will also be involved in developing the league's format and providing mentorship to the players.

"I am proud to be part of developing this groundbreaking league and to join an amazing group of advisors," said Breanna Stewart, NY Liberty forward and 2023 WNBA MVP. "The future of our sport has never been brighter. Providing more opportunities for the many talented, up-and-coming players is essential to continuing the growth of our game, and my ambition is this league serves as a platform and accelerator for those athletes."

Overtime has been a leader in elevating women's sports, with roots in women's basketball and the launch of Overtime WBB over 5 years ago. Overtime WBB social media accounts are the most followed women's sports media properties with over 2.7MM followers across Instagram and TikTok combined. Overtime has also held multiple WBB Takeover events in Brooklyn and Atlanta with the most recent Spring exhibition generating over 65MM cross-platform views. Additionally, Overtime's YouTube series "No Limits," featuring high school basketball phenom and Arizona-commit Jada Williams, has garnered over 100MM minutes watched across two seasons and won two Webby Awards in the category of Outstanding Sports Series.

