Overtime Select Signs Unprecedented Eight League Sponsors for Inaugural Season

In addition to strong competition on the court, Overtime Select will also serve to empower players as leaders, providing them with tools and resources to build their personal brands and maximize their NIL earnings potential as they gear up for college. A full-day "NIL Summit" is a key component of the overall programming for the league to provide educational opportunities for both the women and their families, including financial planning sessions Chase dedicated to arming the players and their families with financial literacy tools.

The eight league partners will also partner with Overtime Select on in-arena activations and custom content created for the highly-social Overtime audience with more than 100 million fans and followers across platforms. Overtime's ability to story tell and build narratives around players gives fans access to the behind-the-scenes journey of what it means to be an elite athlete, and the brands capture the attention of the fans through these curated content pieces.

"For years, Overtime has celebrated the achievements of young athletes with our loyal following. Overtime Select is the result of our multiyear effort to stand up a best-in-class platform for the future of women's basketball. Our inaugural league partners share our passion for authenticity and empowerment, each motivated to lift the league's players to new heights and reach millions of hungry fans."

Attributed to Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer, State Farm

"We are proud of our sponsorship of Overtime and the way it is developing the next generation of athletes. Overtime Select is elevating women's basketball, and State Farm is honored to be one of the brands continuing the push forward into the next era of women's sports."

Overtime Select games tip off August 3rd during the traditional basketball offseason, filling a seasonal gap in gameplay and subsequently maximizing exposure. There will be games on August 3-4 and August 7-8 with a Takeover weekend featuring the biggest NCAAW and WNBA stars on Aug 16-17. The league will finish with the Final Four and Championships September 14-15. All games and showcases will be at OTE Arena in Atlanta.

https://www.overtimeselect.com/

