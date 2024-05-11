Overture Launches Inner Circles: Redefining Private Attorney Referral Networks

"As technology rapidly changes the legal landscape, one truth remains constant: law is fundamentally about relationships." Post this

Prior to Inner Circles, use of the platform was limited to members of Overture Elite, an invite-only network of top independent attorneys. Now, the platform has extended its reach to benefit even more attorneys, and legal organizations as well. Attorneys can seamlessly exchange referrals with their law school alumni, fellow bar association members, and other affinity groups, all in one place.

Over 100 alumni networks, including those representing Harvard Law School, UCLA and AmLaw 100 firms, have already been established on Overture. Moreover, Overture pledges to contribute a portion of its revenue to charitable causes designated by each network.

"We are thrilled to empower attorneys to strengthen the bonds within their trusted communities," shared Arya Firoozmand, Esq., Co-founder and CEO of Overture. "Whether you run a solo practice or work at a large law firm, the need to cultivate and maintain relationships has never been more important. Helping your clients with trusted referrals is the ultimate means to achieve that."

Overture is the nation's largest attorney-to-attorney referral platform. Recognized as a Power Partner by Inc. and featured in Above the Law, ALM's Law.com and over 27 State Bar Association and law society websites, Overture is used by thousands of attorneys nationwide to share referrals and grow their practice.

