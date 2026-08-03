Overwhelming Public Comments on Medicaid Work Requirements Raise Concerns About Implementation

Community Catalyst, the nation's leading health justice advocacy organization, is calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to delay implementation of bureaucratic work reporting requirements for people with Medicaid health insurance following the submission of over 86,000 comments on the final set of regulations.
BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Catalyst, the nation's leading health justice advocacy organization, is calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to delay implementation of bureaucratic work reporting requirements for people with Medicaid health insurance following the submission of over 86,000 comments on the final set of regulations. The regulations issued by CMS are more restrictive than what Congress passed in the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" and will inflict harsh consequences on vulnerable populations and strained state budgets.
"This 'final' set of regulations, which goes far beyond what Congress intended, will significantly harm people who are eligible for Medicaid, and especially people with disabilities and people with chronic conditions like cancer and diabetes," said Shaina Goodman, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at Community Catalyst. "CMS should take the sheer volume of comments as a warning signal that states and individuals are unprepared for this rule. While Congress should repeal the work requirements in their entirety, in the interim CMS should, at a minimum, delay implementation."
Community Catalyst and a broad set of national, state and community-based organizations argue that the 'final' rule set by CMS imposes complex bureaucratic red tape requirements on a needlessly rushed timeline that undermines state health systems and risks access to coverage for millions of individuals who have health insurance through Medicaid. Research repeatedly shows that work reporting requirements result in significant coverage losses – jeopardizing accessing to care and health outcomes for millions of Americans – and does nothing to increase employment or improve economic stability for individuals, communities or the country.
Media Contact
Jack Cardinal, Community Catalyst, 1 7819605208, [email protected], CommunityCatalyst.org
SOURCE Community Catalyst
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