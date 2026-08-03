Overwhelming Public Comments on Medicaid Work Requirements Raise Concerns About Implementation

Community Catalyst, the nation's leading health justice advocacy organization, is calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to delay implementation of bureaucratic work reporting requirements for people with Medicaid health insurance following the submission of over 86,000 comments on the final set of regulations.

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Catalyst, the nation's leading health justice advocacy organization, is calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to delay implementation of bureaucratic work reporting requirements for people with Medicaid health insurance following the submission of over 86,000 comments on the final set of regulations. The regulations issued by CMS are more restrictive than what Congress passed in the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" and will inflict harsh consequences on vulnerable populations and strained state budgets.