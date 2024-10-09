OVHcloud® US Selects NextTech Communications as Agency of Record

This new partnership is set to drive OVHcloud US's market awareness and executive thought leadership.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OVHcloud US, a global cloud player and the European Cloud leader, has chosen NextTech Communications as its Agency of Record. This partnership aims to amplify OVHcloud's market presence as the company expands its business footprint across North America.

This collaboration underscores NextTech Communications' proven ability to elevate brands within the competitive technology sector.

"The team at NextTech Communications stood out by demonstrating a deep understanding of both our business and the cloud services market," said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager for OVHcloud US. "We are one of the fastest-growing regions for OVHcloud, and NextTech Communications is the perfect partner to help us share our story with new and existing audiences."

The NextTech Communications team began working as OVHcloud's agency of record in May with a focus on driving executive visibility, brand visibility and general market awareness beyond the IT channel. As OVHcloud US continues to accelerate its business growth, the agency will be responsible for executing integrated communication programs, spanning PR strategy, media relations, and executive thought leadership.

"We are thrilled to work with OVHcloud US during this pivotal phase of their growth," said Janine Savarese, CEO of NextTech Communications. "Our shared values of innovation and sustainability make this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to helping the team connect with broader audiences, elevate their brand, and drive meaningful engagement in the North American market."

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 43 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About NextTech Communications

NextTech Communications is an integrated communications agency for companies that break barriers and redefine boundaries. Built for the business of technology, NextTech brings bold thinking and agility to help its clients – from startups to Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries – navigate change while advancing their brand missions, amplifying their stories, and achieving impact through tangible results.

