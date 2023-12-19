OVIAR and SOiVA Announce New Venture, B5G6G Telecom, to Advance South Korean Resilience

"B5G6G Telecom will unite SOiVA's advanced technology with OVIAR's global experience in building resilience systems and networks," said OVIAR CEO Michael McDonald. Post this

B5G6G Telecom will be built upon the foundation of SOiVA's work with the government and thousands of businesses in South Korea, including the company's data systems for business transactions. These systems have their heritage in Korea Telecom and Samsung through SOiVA Chairman Sangyoung Kim.

SOiVA previously partnered with the Government of South Korea to make the nation's customs systems more efficient and effective. SOiVA's TTA (Telecommunication Technology Associations) standard and technology are central to B5G6G Telecom's plans to advance South Korean resilience through next-generation distributed collectively intelligent (DCI) grids.

B5G6G Telecom will build the new DCI grid platform in South Korea while exploring opportunities to expand the platform to the United States and other nations via the Alliance for Global Resilience and Regeneration (AGRR). The grids will enable powerful, bottom-up collaboration and the deployment of new communications technologies.

"B5G6G Telecom represents a bold leap forward by SOiVA, OVIAR and our global partners in building out human-centered platforms that integrate rapidly advancing telecommunications," said SOiVA Chairman Kim. "The net effect will be to make Korean cities smarter and more resilient."

Over the past two decades, OVIAR has advanced over one thousand resilience systems and networks in the United States and around the world, often in response to large-scale disasters, epidemics and severe climate impacts. The B5G6G Telecom venture will provide South Korea with the most advanced resilience system, enabling real-time monitoring of key resilience, biosecurity, economic and climate indicators. SOiVA and OVIAR are committed to working with AGRR to replicate and scale these technologies in other aligned nations.

About OVIAR: Founded in 1994 by Michael D. McDonald, DrPH, OVIAR is a multi-organizational enterprise based in Washington, DC that works to build a resilient and sustainable future that balances social, environmental, and economic drivers. The company has built resilience systems, networks and dashboards in all 50 states and around the world.

Media Contact

Michael McDonald, OVIAR, 1 202-468-7899, [email protected], https://resiliencesystem.org/about-global-resilience-system

SOURCE OVIAR