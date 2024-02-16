OWASP Foundation Inc announces appointment of Jason C. McDonald as Director of Community Development

"This is a big step for us, demonstrating the Board's commitment to our members, our leaders, and our projects, as well as doubling down on our efforts to empower as many developers as possible," said Avi Douglen, Chair of the OWASP Foundation Board of Directors. Post this

The Director of Community Development will:

Publish and maintain a community plan that should include its prioritized flagship and production project initiatives, along with a suitable funding plan to support them.

Working with flagship and production project leaders to identify fundable project packages, and then seeking funds for the packages via grants and fundraising

Active community management, such as actively monitoring Slack and working with external development organizations to bring in much needed support and talent.

"I am thrilled that we were able to get Jason to come aboard! We have been sorely needing someone talented like this to invest in growing and strengthening our global community, including improving our communications and raising additional funds to further reach our mission. This is a big step for us, demonstrating the Board's commitment to our members, our leaders, and our projects, as well as doubling down on our efforts to empower as many developers as possible," said Avi Douglen, Chair of the OWASP Foundation Board of Directors.

About Jason C. McDonald:

Jason C. McDonald's passion for communication permeates everything he does. As a speaker, a mentor, and the author of "Dead Simple Python", as well as various fiction novels, he lives to encourage and empower others to reach their full potential. He draws from over a decade of experience as a software engineer and manager to bring calm to chaos. Outside of work, he can often be found clattering away on his typewriter in one of his favorite local coffee shops. Otherwise, he's probably out gardening, walking his dogs, and just enjoying being at home in Minnesota.

About OWASP:

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonpofit foundation that works to improve the security of software. Our programming includes:

Community-led open source projects including code, documentation, and standards

Over 250+ local chapters worldwide

Tens of thousands of members

Industry-leading educational and training conferences

We are an open community dedicated to enabling organizations to conceive, develop, acquire, operate, and maintain applications that can be trusted. All of our projects, tools, documents, forums, and chapters are free and open to anyone interested in improving application security. The OWASP Foundation launched on December 1st, 2001, becoming incorporated as a United States non-profit charity on April 21, 2004.

For two decades corporations, foundations, developers, and volunteers have supported the OWASP Foundation and its work. Donate, Become a Member, or become a Corporate Supporter today.

Our Vision

No more insecure software.

Our Mission

To be the global open community that powers secure software through education, tools, and collaboration.

As the world's largest non-profit organization concerned with software security, OWASP:

in order to enable developers to write better software, and security professionals to make the world's software more secure.

Media Contact

Andrew van der Stock, OWASP Foundation, 1 510 697 9315, [email protected], https://owasp.org/

SOURCE OWASP Foundation