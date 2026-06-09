Owaves Adds IP and Business Development Veteran Brian Niznik to Advisory Board

Seasoned executive brings three decades of licensing, strategic alliance, and healthtech commercialization expertise to circadian wellness platform

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owaves, Inc., the creator of BodyClock AI™, has named Brian Niznik to its advisory board, where he will focus on intellectual property development, business strategy, and long-term value creation. Niznik brings more than 30 years of IP strategy, business development, and technology licensing experience — including senior leadership roles at Qualcomm, ResMed, SAIC, and General Dynamics — to a company building at the intersection of circadian science and behavioral health.

In his advisory role, Niznik will work closely with the Owaves founding team to shape strategic direction, refine the company's positioning in AI and digital health, and support scalable growth. He will advise on partnerships and business development, helping to identify and cultivate relationships across healthcare, academia, and consumer platforms — and will draw on his commercial track record to strengthen Owaves' market presence and expand its strategic network.

The appointment comes as Owaves accelerates the commercial and institutional development of BodyClock AI™, its AI-driven lifestyle guidance platform. As the circadian wellness category gains scientific and consumer momentum, protecting and leveraging a proprietary IP position becomes increasingly consequential. Niznik's background — spanning patent acquisition, strategic alliance formation, and licensing across medtech, healthtech, and connected devices — is directly suited to that work.

At Qualcomm, Niznik led strategic alliances and licensing engagements spanning major pharmaceutical companies, clinical development organizations, and medical device manufacturers, and served as General Manager of an internal business unit. He also served as founding president of Quake Global, a satellite communications technology company, and spent more than five years at ResMed, most recently as Head of IP Strategy and Licensing. In parallel, he has served as a strategic advisor to multiple health and technology ventures through his consulting practice, JBNiz Group, which focuses on business development and licensing in medtech and healthtech. He holds an MS in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"Owaves users have logged over 620 million activities across 1.3 million organic downloads — and the behavioral-rhythm dataset we've built from that engagement is a genuine scientific and commercial asset," said Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Owaves. "Brian understands how to build durable value around proprietary data and technology in highly competitive health markets. As we grow BodyClock AI™ and expand our partnerships across healthcare, academia, and consumer platforms, his counsel on IP strategy and commercial structure will be directly applicable."

Niznik added: "Owaves intersects rigorous behavioral science with practical technology, transforming how people structure their lives by honoring circadian biology. Their platform rewires how individuals think about time and routine, creating measurable improvements in productivity and wellness. I'm aligned with Owaves because they solve a real neurobiological problem at scale with defensible IP and a market recognizing the ROI of optimized daily structure."

The addition of Niznik to the advisory board reflects Owaves' broader maturation as a company. Clinical validation partnerships with UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Medicine and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center anchor the scientific foundation; the platform's #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries demonstrates consumer reach. Niznik's role is to help ensure that foundation is protected and positioned for sustainable commercial growth — through licensing, partnership structuring, and IP governance — as the circadian wellness market continues to expand.

About Owaves

Owaves, Inc. is the creator of BodyClock AI™, a personalized daily planning platform that helps people align their schedules with their circadian rhythms to improve mood, focus, energy, sleep, and overall well-being. Founded by physician-entrepreneur Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, the company combines circadian science, behavioral design, and AI-driven lifestyle guidance to deliver a proactive, accessible approach to health. Owaves has attracted 1.3 million organic downloads, earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries, and logged over 620 million activities — generating one of the world's richest behavioral-rhythm datasets. Clinical validation partners include UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Medicine and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. Learn more at www.owaves.com.

Media Contact

Gayle Valensky, MPH, Owaves, Inc., 1 (760) 402-5679, [email protected], owaves.com

SOURCE Owaves, Inc.