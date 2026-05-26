Owaves Appoints John Zavaro as Its Chief Financial Officer

Angel investor and health AI executive takes on a leadership role as the company accelerates its growth in circadian wellness and preventative health

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owaves, Inc., creator of BodyClock AI™ and a leader in circadian-based wellness technology, today announced the appointment of John Zavaro as Chief Financial Officer. Zavaro, a longtime investor and advisor to the company, will report to CEO Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, and lead Owaves' corporate finance function, effective May 1, 2026.

Zavaro brings more than a decade of experience spanning healthcare operations, financial management, and startup leadership. As COO of Zavaro Cardiovascular Institute, he oversaw financial reporting, revenue cycle management, human resources, and a complex merger and acquisition process. He went on to found Aro Medical Solutions, an AI-driven revenue cycle management software company serving medical practices. Earlier in his career, he served as CFO and later CEO of International Health Collective, a nonprofit delivering continuity-care clinical services to underserved communities in Tijuana, Mexico, and held a research assistantship at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The combination of financial operations, healthcare services, AI-driven technology, and public health experience positions him to support Owaves as it scales its platform and deepens its clinical validation work.

His appointment reflects both the depth of his existing relationship with Owaves and the company's growing financial and operational needs. Zavaro has participated in two Owaves funding rounds and has remained closely engaged with company leadership throughout, meeting regularly with Kamyar on strategy and vision.

"John has been in our corner from the early days — as an investor, an advisor, and a believer in the mission," said Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Owaves. "What makes this appointment meaningful is not just his financial expertise, but the fact that he genuinely believes in what we're building. As we expand our research partnerships, deepen our presence in higher education and athletics, and grow our user base, having John leading our finance function gives us a strong foundation for the next chapter. He understands the mission as well as anyone."

"I'm intentional about where I put my time, energy, and resources," said Zavaro. "The more I look at the world we're living in, the more I feel pulled toward work that actually helps people live better lives. So much of what exists today is designed to maximize profit, often without enough regard for the impact on people, communities, or long-term health. Owaves is trying to change that — building a platform grounded in real science that helps people align how they live with how their bodies are built to function. That's the kind of work I want to be part of, and I'm proud to step into this role at a moment when the company is ready to grow."

The appointment comes as Owaves advances its research agenda and expands its presence in higher education and collegiate athletics, where growing interest in circadian optimization and student wellbeing has created a natural opening for the company's BodyClock AI™ platform. Owaves' clinical validation partnerships with UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center underscore the scientific credibility the company has built. The financial infrastructure Zavaro brings will support its continued trajectory.

About Owaves

Owaves, Inc. is the creator of BodyClock AI™, a personalized daily planning platform that helps people align their schedules with their circadian rhythms to improve mood, focus, energy, sleep, and overall well-being. Founded by physician-entrepreneur Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, the company combines circadian science, behavioral design, and AI-driven chronocounseling to deliver a preventative, accessible approach to health. Owaves has attracted 1.3 million organic downloads, earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries, and logged over 620 million activities — generating one of the world's richest behavioral-rhythm datasets. Clinical validation partners include UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. Learn more at www.owaves.com.

Media Contact

Gayle Valensky, Owaves, Inc, 1 7604025679, [email protected], https://owaves.com/

SOURCE Owaves, Inc