Owaves Celebrates a Historic All of Us Milestone -- and the Road Ahead for Precision Lifestyle Medicine

As the NIH All of Us Research Program reaches a new milestone, Owaves marks five years of contributions to the effort's digital participant experience — and its work carrying precision medicine into everyday life

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owaves, Inc. today congratulates the National Institutes of Health and the hundreds of thousands of volunteers behind the NIH All of Us Research Program, which — as of NIH's June 30 announcement — has surpassed 747,000 participants and grown into what NIH has described as the world's largest integrated health database. Owaves contributed to the Program's direct-volunteer recruitment and enrollment — including the design, technology, and innovation behind the participant-facing experience — and to community engagement, through The Participant Center at Scripps Research Translational Institute. Building on that experience, the company is applying the same precision-medicine principles to the part of health a genome cannot capture: the timing and structure of daily life.

All of Us was created to build a research cohort reflecting the full diversity of the United States and to follow participants' health over time — a foundation researchers can draw on for decades. A majority of participants come from communities historically underrepresented in biomedical research, a breadth few long-running cohort studies have achieved. The milestone marks one of the most significant steps yet toward that founding goal.

Owaves' involvement traces to its earliest days: the company helped launch the direct-volunteer participant platform alongside Dr. Eric Topol's digital medicine team at Scripps Research Translational Institute, the group that manages digital recruitment and enrollment for volunteers who join the Program without a participating healthcare provider organization. From 2019 to 2024, Owaves contributed as a partner in Scripps Research's Participant Center, receiving approximately $5 million in research funding through its subaward with Scripps Research. Its work was part of a broad national effort that also engaged organizations such as Fitbit, Wondros, CareEvolution, CVS Health, Walgreens, Quest Diagnostics, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and WebMD, and it spanned participant engagement and retention — including personalized education and multimedia content and an AI-powered app experience. Among these contributions was the My Medical Minutes participant newsletter, which Owaves helped create and produce for the Program. Over its run, the newsletter grew to over 80 issues and reached more than 533,500 participants through more than 20 million unique sends.

That engagement is documented in the peer-reviewed literature. Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Owaves, co-authored a 2024 study in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association on how All of Us participants engaged with the Program's health-research summaries. Gayle Valensky, MPH, Owaves' Chief Community Officer — who led community-engagement efforts for the Program at Scripps Research — is a co-author of a 2025 Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health study on rapid-cycle innovation in participant engagement, enrollment, and sample collection, and the lead author of a 2025 Journal of Clinical and Translational Science paper on building the Program's diverse national community advisory board.

Reaching a cohort this large and this diverse is, at bottom, a challenge of trust and design: helping people understand an unfamiliar opportunity and offering an experience clear enough to act on. That challenge — meeting people where they are, in their own lives — is one Owaves has helped pioneer in circadian health and lifestyle medicine. BodyClock AI™, the company's personalized daily-planning platform, has drawn 1.3 million organic downloads and earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries — evidence that a precision approach to everyday health resonates with people well beyond a research setting.

The Program pairs genomes, electronic health records, and wearable data across a national cohort to reveal how individual biological and lifestyle differences shape health. The layer that turns those insights into daily action is temporal — when people sleep, eat, move, and connect. Through BodyClock AI™ and its AI-driven lifestyle guidance, Owaves helps people align their schedules with their individual circadian rhythms — the operating system beneath the wellness behaviors people already track. Precision lifestyle medicine — applying precision-medicine techniques to the 24 hours of daily life — is the throughline connecting Owaves' translational work to the research accelerated by All of Us.

"Dr. Francis Collins and the visionaries behind the All of Us Research Program have laid the foundation researchers will rely on for generations to come," said Kamyar, who served as Principal Investigator for Owaves' work on the Program. "Our goal with BodyClock AI is to distill the essential principles and key insights of the Program into a ubiquitous and useful tool people can leverage today — a daily calendar designed for behavior change."

"Building All of Us meant meeting people where they were — in their languages, their communities, and their daily lives," said Valensky. "Working alongside trusted community and campus health partners, we saw what becomes possible when trust, community, and thoughtful digital design come together. A database this large and this diverse exists because hundreds of thousands of people chose to participate after learning about the opportunity from organizations they trusted, supported by an experience designed to meet people where they were and offer choices that felt right for them."

Owaves' scientific approach is informed by its Board of Advisors, and includes collaborations with UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Medicine, the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute, UCSD Department of Psychology, Scripps Research Digital Trials Center, and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

Owaves' work with All of Us — at the frontier of precision medicine — shaped its vision: today the company integrates precision-medicine best practices, translating an individualized, evidence-based approach into the timing and structure of daily life.

About Owaves

Owaves, Inc. is the creator of BodyClock AI™, a personalized daily planning platform that helps people align their schedules with their circadian rhythms to improve mood, focus, energy, sleep, and overall well-being. Founded by physician-entrepreneur Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, the company combines circadian science, behavioral design, and AI-driven lifestyle guidance to deliver a proactive, accessible approach to health. Owaves has attracted 1.3 million organic downloads, earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries, and logged over 625 million activities — generating one of the world's richest behavioral-rhythm datasets. Clinical validation partners include UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Medicine and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. Learn more at www.owaves.com.

Media Contact

Allison Zecher, MBA, Owaves, Inc., 1 (760) 208-4532, [email protected], owaves.com

SOURCE Owaves, Inc.