Owaves Introduces BodyClock Score™: A Daily Measure of Circadian Alignment

Sleep, nutrition, movement, stress management, and relationships, scored together along their common dimension: time.

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owaves today launches BodyClock Score™, a daily 0-to-100 measure of how well a person's day aligns with their natural circadian rhythm — the body's internal clock that governs sleep, energy, hormones, and metabolism across each 24-hour cycle. Most consumer health scores grade a single behavior in isolation: how you slept, how far you walked, how many calories you logged. BodyClock Score is the first to bring all five Lifestyle Vital Signs into one number, measured along the common dimension they all share: time.

A sleep score tells you about sleep. A step count tells you about movement. Each is useful, and each captures a fraction of a day. BodyClock Score takes a different view: it reads the whole day at once and asks not only whether you did something, but when — and whether that timing worked with your biology or against it. Each of the five vital signs is scored on the measures that matter for it, expressed in units of time: duration (how long), stability (how consistent from day to day), and timing (when, relative to your body's natural windows). The result is a single figure that reflects the whole day, not one slice of it.

Because the same activity at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. can be two different biological events, BodyClock Score is personalized to each user's chronotype — their natural preference for earlier or later timing — across five profiles Owaves calls Morning Glory, Sunflower, Hibiscus, Peace Lily, and Moonflower. Connected wearable data calibrates each person's optimal windows further.

Two design choices set it further apart. First, BodyClock Score draws on both planning and tracking — the schedule a person plans for the day ahead and the data on what actually happened — rather than tracking alone. Second, it folds in the person's own read on the day through Rate My Day, a gold, silver, or bronze medal rating, alongside the sensor data. The result is both a planning tool and a daily scorecard — one that credits the intention you set each morning, not just the data on how the day turned out.

"The BodyClock Score gives people a single metric to monitor their lifestyle and find a healthy rhythm. We simplify the experience by combining all five Lifestyle Vital Signs, and uniting them along the common dimension of time," said Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Owaves.

Owaves has logged more than 620 million activities across 1.3 million organic downloads and been ranked #1 Health & Fitness on iPad in over 135 countries — one of the world's richest behavioral-rhythm datasets, and the foundation on which BodyClock AI™ is built. The company spun out of the NIH Precision Medicine Initiative — which has provided roughly $5 million in research funding since 2019, in collaboration with Dr. Eric Topol's team at Scripps Research — and now studies young-adult mental health with the UC San Diego Department of Psychology and Center for Circadian Biology and Medicine. BodyClock Score is available today inside My BodyClock, Owaves' daily planning platform — free to anyone ready to bring their day back into rhythm.

About Owaves

Owaves, Inc. is the creator of BodyClock AI™, a personalized daily planning platform that helps people align their schedules with their circadian rhythms to improve mood, focus, energy, sleep, and overall well-being. Founded by physician-entrepreneur Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, the company combines circadian science, behavioral design, and AI-driven lifestyle guidance to deliver a proactive, accessible approach to health. Owaves has attracted 1.3 million organic downloads, earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries, and logged over 620 million activities — generating one of the world's richest behavioral-rhythm datasets. Clinical validation partners include UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. Learn more at www.owaves.com.

Media Contact

Gayle Valensky, MPH, Owaves, Inc., 1 (760) 208-4532, [email protected], owaves.com

SOURCE Owaves, Inc.