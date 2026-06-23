Owaves Names Jason Knapp as Chief Product and AI Officer

Co-inventor of real-time bidding and former Chief Product Officer at Myspace joins to advance BodyClock AI™ and Owaves' work in precision lifestyle medicine

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owaves, Inc., the circadian-health company behind BodyClock AI™, today announced that Jason Knapp has joined as Chief Product and AI Officer. Knapp will lead product and AI for BodyClock AI™, the company's platform for precision lifestyle medicine.

Lifestyle medicine — a clinical field built on foundational daily behaviors like sleep, nutrition, movement, relationships, and mindfulness — is among the fastest-growing fields in medicine. Its professional society, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, has grown more than 4,000% since 2014, from 380 clinicians to over 16,000. Owaves has been a pioneer in bringing that practice into digital form, and a leader in the emerging field of precision lifestyle medicine. Rather than the tangle of clinical metrics most health tools track, Owaves turns a healthy lifestyle into a simple, actionable plan — in the one unit everyone already understands: hours and minutes.

Knapp brings more than two decades building consumer products and the data and AI platforms behind them. He co-invented real-time bidding (RTB), now foundational to programmatic advertising and reflected in several U.S. patents, and built ad and monetization platforms acquired by News Corp and Time Inc. As Chief Product Officer at Viant, he led the relaunch of Myspace that tripled its user base. He later served as Vice President of Digital Products at Viasat. Across his career he has shipped products with partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon. He holds an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, and is a longtime mentor at EvoNexus, the San Diego technology incubator where he first connected with Owaves. He began working with the company earlier this year and is now stepping into an expanded leadership role.

At the center of the product is the BodyClock Score™ — a daily 0-to-100 measure that, unlike a standalone sleep or recovery score, brings all five key lifestyle behaviors into one number by reading the whole day along the dimension they share: time. Knapp's near-term focus is the experience around it: the user experience and the learning loops that help people act on their score, showing in plain terms why a day scored high or low and using AI coaching to close the gap between the plan and the lived day.

"Owaves is a grassroots team built out of UC San Diego, and Jason brings the industry depth, know-how, and experience we need," said Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Owaves. "He complements our hard-working engineering team by bringing the latest AI tools and best practices for adoption. Jason is a successful serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and technologist — we're lucky to have him."

"Owaves has built something rare — data on both the day people plan and the day they actually live," said Knapp. "That gap between what we intend and what we actually do is exactly what you need to help people change behavior, and exactly what an AI can learn from. The opportunity now is to turn it into guidance that gets sharper and more personal the more you use it."

The appointment signals a new phase for Owaves. With its scientific foundation established — including research collaborations with Scripps Research and UC San Diego, and participation in the NIH's All of Us Research Program — the company is investing in the AI and product work needed to deliver precision lifestyle medicine at scale. Further out, the roadmap extends to Owaves' community features, including My Moai, and to the teams and institutions adopting BodyClock AI™.

About Owaves

Owaves, Inc. is the creator of BodyClock AI™, a personalized daily planning platform that helps people align their schedules with their circadian rhythms to improve mood, focus, energy, sleep, and overall well-being. Founded by physician-entrepreneur Royan Kamyar, M.D., MBA, the company combines circadian science, behavioral design, and AI-driven lifestyle guidance to deliver a proactive, accessible approach to health. Owaves has attracted 1.3 million organic downloads, earned the #1 Health & Fitness ranking on iPad in more than 135 countries, and logged over 620 million activities. Clinical validation partners include UC San Diego's Center for Circadian Biology and Medicine and Scripps Research Digital Trials Center. Learn more at www.owaves.com.

Media Contact

Gayle Valensky, MPH, Owaves, Inc., 1 (760) 208-4532, [email protected], owaves.com

SOURCE Owaves, Inc.