Oweesta Corporation Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Native Communities

National Native CDFI intermediary reflects on milestones and unveils ambitious plans for the future.

Oweesta Corporation, a leading Native CDFI (Community Development Financial Institution) intermediary, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of fostering sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity in Native communities across the United States.

"Oweesta's success is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Native communities," said Chrystel Cornelius, CEO of Oweesta Corporation. "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we solidify our commitment to propelling economic opportunities for Native people, guided by the principles of equity, cultural respect and financial empowerment."

Since its founding in 1999, Oweesta has transformed economic landscapes in Indian Country by serving as a conduit between traditional lenders and underserved Native communities. Through innovative financial products, expert technical assistance and tailored training programs, Oweesta has equipped Native individuals and organizations with the tools and knowledge to make impactful financial decisions that strengthen and uplift their communities.

A Legacy of Impact

Over the past 25 years, Oweesta has:

Directly funded over 4,350 Native-owned businesses in 36 states.

Partnered with 245 organizations to facilitate 26,000 loans totaling more than $826 million.

Advanced equity and inclusivity as a majority-Native, minority- and women-led nonprofit organization.

Recent Achievements

In the last two years alone, Oweesta has reached significant milestones:

Surpassed $100 million in total assets and over $60 million in lending.

Entered the New Markets Tax Credits program to finance Native community projects.

Secured $156.4 million in Solar For All funding in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Expanded impact on Native small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Community Navigator Pilot Program, managing 25 partner organizations nationwide.

Strengthened the Native CDFI industry by hosting key convenings, including Native Gathering Day at the Opportunity Finance Network's Annual Conference and the Native CDFI Capital Access Convening.

Vision for the Future

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebration, Oweesta unveiled a bold five-year strategic plan aiming to facilitate the distribution of $500 million in capital to Native communities by 2030. This plan includes:

Expanding lending capabilities to meet increasing demand.

Strengthening the capacity of Native CDFIs, nonprofits and tribal organizations.

Amplifying storytelling and advocacy to attract new investments and shift perceptions about Native communities.

Building partnerships across sectors to enhance collective impact and reinforce Oweesta's leadership in the Native CDFI sector.

"This anniversary is a moment to reflect on the positive changes we've made while looking ahead to even greater impact," said Cornelius. "We're thrilled to contribute to building stronger, more resilient Native communities that will thrive for generations to come."

About Oweesta Corporation

Oweesta Corporation is the longest-standing intermediary for Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), serving as an essential bridge between traditional lenders and underserved Native areas. By addressing historical inequities and promoting economic inclusion, Oweesta plays a vital role in fostering sustainable and equitable growth that helps to strengthen the foundations of Native communities. As the largest facilitator of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to ultimately equip Native people with the knowledge and skills to support strategic financial decision making. This empowerment is key to advancing economic growth and independence and contributes to the resilience and prosperity of Native communities. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Oweesta is a majority-Native, woman- and minority-led nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1999, it has funded more than 4,350 Native businesses in 36 states, with its network of over 245 partners disbursing more than 26,000 loans totaling over $826 million. For more information, visit https://www.oweesta.org.

