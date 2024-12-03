Oweesta Corporation Wins Gold Stevie Award for Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Women-led Oweesta honored at the 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business for its dedication to empowering Native communities and supporting their growth and prosperity

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oweesta Corporation, a national Native CDFI intermediary helping to strengthen the foundation in Native communities for sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Nonprofit Organization of the Year category at the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

"Oweesta is deeply honored to receive this award, as it reflects the remarkable achievements of Native communities across the nation in their journey toward economic sovereignty," said Chrystel Cornelius, CEO of Oweesta Corporation. "We are proud to facilitate access to financial tools, resources, and opportunities that enhance the lending efforts of Native CDFIs and drive sustainable economic growth. This award is a testament to the collective power of Native communities and the resilience they demonstrate in empowering their communities with financial tools and resources. By fostering economic independence and inclusion, we hope to inspire future generations while amplifying our impact and supporting the shared vision of prosperity for all Native communities."

As one of the largest facilitators of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to propel Native people with the knowledge and skills to support strategic financial decision making. This empowerment is key to advancing economic growth and independence and contributes to the resilience and prosperity of Native communities.

Since July 2022, Oweesta has achieved significant milestones in supporting Native communities by launching comprehensive training and certification programs. These include the Native CDFI Practitioner Certification program, covering all aspects of Native CDFI operations, and the Building Native Communities Curriculum (first published in 2001), designed to help Indigenous organizations establish financial education programs. In 2024, Oweesta introduced specialized courses, such as Financial Coaching with Families Next Level, Coaching for Credit Building, Trauma-Informed Financial Practitioner and Financial Confidence for Elders, addressing unique community needs. Additionally, Oweesta expanded its capital base to over $90 million in total assets and $58 million in lending and secured $156.4 million in Solar for All funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further its impact.

About Oweesta Corporation

Oweesta Corporation is the longest-standing intermediary for Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), serving as an essential bridge between traditional lenders and underserved Native areas. By addressing historical inequities and promoting economic inclusion, Oweesta plays a vital role in fostering sustainable and equitable growth that helps to strengthen the foundations of Native communities. As the largest facilitator of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to ultimately equip Native people with the knowledge and skills to support strategic financial decision making. This empowerment is key to advancing economic growth and independence and contributes to the resilience and prosperity of Native communities. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Oweesta is a majority-Native, woman- and minority-led nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1999, it has funded more than 4,350 Native businesses in 36 states, with its network of over 245 partners disbursing more than 26,000 loans totaling over $826 million. For more information, visit https://www.oweesta.org.

