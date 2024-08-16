Oweesta Corporation's President & CEO and Director of Lending to Present at the 2024 Nation Building Business Conference, Presented by Nimiipuu Community Development Fund

At the upcoming 2024 Nation Building Business Conference, Oweesta's President & CEO Chrystel Cornelius will spotlight tribal energy and climate initiatives; Lending Director Jamie Olson will highlight how to structure successful finance deals and the critical role of tribal universal commercial codes in business transactions within Native communities.

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT:

Oweesta Corporation's President & CEO and director of lending will be presenting at the upcoming 2024 Nation Building Business Conference, presented by Nimiipuu Community Development Fund, to be held Aug. 21 – 23, 2024. Through strategic planning and insightful discussions, the conference will explore funding mechanisms and governmental resources to support a stronger ecosystem for Native entrepreneurship and community prosperity. It will also promote collaboration and innovation among tribal economic leaders, staff, small-business owners, funders and experts. The conference is a key opportunity for networking and collaboration among Native business owners, artists, government entities, Native chambers and lending partners.

WHO:

Oweesta President & CEO Chrystel Cornelius will present at the "Tribal Energy & Climate Initiatives" session on Aug. 23, 2024, from 9 – 10 a.m. With a career dedicated to empowering Native communities and 25 years of experience working in Native and rural economic development, Cornelius is an expert in creating financing structures and financial products that support wealth building, job creation and homeownership opportunities in Native communities. Her work emphasizes capital distribution and organizational capacity-building efforts. She is a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota.

Oweesta's Lending Director Jamie Olson will present at the "Making Finance Deals Work and The Importance of Tribal Universal Commercial Codes" session on Aug. 23, 2024, from 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.. With 25 years of experience in the banking industry, Olson served as vice president and commercial lender for Wells Fargo, among other leadership positions. Following her banking career, Olson spent five years leading a tribal enterprise for the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho, demonstrating her expertise in both financial services and tribal economic development. Olson is a Nez Perce descendant from Lapwai, Idaho.

WHEN & WHERE:

Friday, August 23, 2024

9 –10 a.m. - Tribal Energy & Climate Initiatives

1:15 – 2:15 p.m. - Making Finance Deals Work and The Importance of Tribal Universal Commercial Codes

Clearwater River Casino & Lodge

Lewiston, Idaho

For more information, visit https://nimiipuufund.org/nation-building-conference/.

About Oweesta Corporation

Oweesta Corporation is the longest-standing intermediary for Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), serving as an essential bridge between traditional lenders and underserved Native areas. As the largest facilitator of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to ultimately equip Native people with the knowledge and skills that support strategic financial decision-making. Oweesta is dedicated to strengthening the foundations of Native communities by advancing sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Oweesta is a majority-Native, minority- and women-led nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1999, it has funded more than 4,350 Native businesses in 36 states, with its network of over 245 partners disbursing more than 26,000 loans totaling over $826 million. For more information, visit https://www.oweesta.org.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Oweesta Corporation), 571-835-8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Oweesta Corporation