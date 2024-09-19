Oweesta Corporation's President & CEO to Participate in Climate Week NYC Roundtable Discussion about Investing in Indigenous-led Climate Solutions

At Climate Week NYC, Oweesta's Chrystel Cornelius will share strategies for leveraging investments and grants to empower Indigenous communities in addressing and mitigating climate change impacts.

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT:

As part of Climate Week NYC, Oweesta Corporation's President and CEO Chrystel Cornelius will participate in a roundtable discussion titled, "Investing in Indigenous-led Climate Solutions." The event will showcase representatives from Indigenous-led funds who will share their strategies for leveraging investments and grants to help Indigenous communities address and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Speakers will emphasize the importance of self-determination, community-driven impact-first strategies and culturally relevant investments that promote climate resilience, improve health and support energy independence in Indigenous communities. The event is sponsored by Monarch Foundation and 11th Hour and co-sponsored by International Funders for Indigenous Peoples and Confluence Philanthropy.

WHO:

Hosted by: Collective Action for Just Finance

Jen Astone, Ecosystem Director

Trevor Thompson , T25 Committee

, T25 Committee Ishita Shah , T25 Committee

Moderator:

Carla Fredericks , CEO, Christensen Fund

Speakers:

Ben Jacobs , President & Co-Founder, Tocabe

, President & Co-Founder, Tocabe Chrystel Cornelius , President & CEO, Oweesta Corporation

, President & CEO, Oweesta Corporation Keoni Lee , CEO, 'Aina Aloha Economy Fund, Hawai'i Investment Ready

WHEN/WHERE:

Tues., Sept. 24, 2024

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Monarch Foundation

515 Canal Street, New York, NY 10013

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investing-in-indigenous-led-climate-solutions-tickets-948632594627.

About Oweesta Corporation

Oweesta Corporation is the longest-standing intermediary for Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), serving as an essential bridge between traditional lenders and underserved Native areas. As the largest facilitator of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to ultimately equip Native people with the knowledge and skills that support strategic financial decision-making. Oweesta is dedicated to strengthening the foundations of Native communities by advancing sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Oweesta is a majority-Native, minority- and women-led nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1999, it has funded more than 4,350 Native businesses in 36 states, with its network of over 245 partners disbursing more than 26,000 loans totaling over $826 million. For more information, visit https://www.oweesta.org.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Oweesta Corporation), 703-829-6089, [email protected]

SOURCE Oweesta Corporation