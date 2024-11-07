Oweesta Corporation's President & CEO to Participate in Online Panel Discussion at 2024 Center for Indian Country Development Data Summit

Oweesta's Chrystel Cornelius will discuss trial data sovereignty in the information age, exploring responsibilities and opportunities for institutions working with tribal data

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT

A virtual video event, Data in Action: The 2024 Center for Indian Country Development Data Summit will bring together leaders from Native nations and Indigenous communities, academic researchers, and policymakers for a series of data-focused conversations. The event will explore how Indian Country is leveraging both traditional data expertise and modern data applications to drive economic prosperity and amplify indigenous stories through data. The event is organized by The Center for Indian Country Development (CIDC), an initiative within the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

As a part of the online event, Chrystel Cornelius, president and CEO of Oweesta Corporation, a national Native CDFI intermediary helping to strengthen the foundation in Native communities for sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity, will participate in a panel discussion titled, "Institutions and Tribal Data Sovereignty: Obligations and Opportunities of Working with Tribal Data in the Information Age."

WHO

Moderator:

Larry Wright Jr. (Ponca Tribe of Nebraska), Executive Director of National Congress of American Indians, CICD Leadership Council

Panelists:

Eric Henson (Chickasaw Nation), Research Fellow at Harvard Project on Indigenous Governance and Development, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

Chrystel Cornelius (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), President and CEO, Oweesta Corporation

Chrystel Cornelius is the president and CEO of Oweesta Corporation, a national Native CDFI intermediary predominantly serving Native communities across the United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. Cornelius has worked with Native communities for most of her professional career, with more than 26 years of experience working in the Native economic development field. She is an enrolled member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians located in North Dakota. She has dedicated her career to capitalizing Native communities' upholding of tribal sovereignty and self-determination measures through the issuance of capital and organizational capacity-building efforts.

Cornelius is a founding board member for the Native CDFI Network. She is also a former board member of Opportunity Finance Network, a current board member of the Community Reinvestment Fund, and holds the position of chairwoman for the Red Feather Development Group. She is a BALLE Fellow and Skoll Fellow. She was also a recipient of the 27th Heinz Awards for the Economy.

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

To register for the online event, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/9cd34ab7-0f3d-4faa-9955-421d2ed04e00/register

For more information, visit: https://www.minneapolisfed.org/events/2024/data-in-action-the-2024-center-for-indian-country-development-data-summit#_ftn6

About Oweesta Corporation

Oweesta Corporation is the longest-standing intermediary for Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), serving as an essential bridge between traditional lenders and underserved Native areas. As the largest facilitator of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to ultimately equip Native people with the knowledge and skills that support strategic financial decision-making. Oweesta is dedicated to strengthening the foundations of Native communities by advancing sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Oweesta is a majority-Native, minority- and women-led nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1999, it has funded more than 4,350 Native businesses in 36 states, with its network of over 245 partners disbursing more than 26,000 loans totaling over $826 million. For more information, visit https://www.oweesta.org.

Media Contact

Michiko Morales, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Oweesta Corporation), 202-805-2345, [email protected]

SOURCE Oweesta Corporation