Oweesta Corp.'s President & CEO to Participate in Spotlight Session about Closing the Financial Access Gap for Women at Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting

At Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting, Oweesta's Chrystel Cornelius will share Oweesta's lending approach, with a particular focus on supporting women, and offer key lessons that can be applied to the world of venture funding.

WHAT:

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2024 Annual Meeting brings together business, government and civil society leaders to drive progress on climate resilience, inclusive economic growth and recovery, health equity, the full participation of women and girls and humanitarian response efforts to crises around the globe. The meeting is timed to coincide with the U.N. General Assembly.

As part of CGI's annual meeting, Chrystel Cornelius, president and CEO of Oweesta Corporation, will join a Spotlight session titled, "Closing the Financial Access Gap for Women." The session will address the fact that women make up the majority of the world's unbanked population, limiting their ability to make purchases on credit or access essential financial services.

The discussion will focus on the structural barriers hindering women in the global economy and explore how improving financial literacy and increasing access to banking and wealth-building tools can dramatically expand opportunities and equal participation by women. Cornelius will share Oweesta's lending approach, with a particular focus on women, and present valuable lessons that can be applied to the world of venture funding.

WHO:

Spotlight session participants:

Richard Dickson, President and CEO, Gap Inc.

Chrystel Cornelius, President and CEO, Oweesta Corporation

Aniket Doegar, Co-Founder and CEO, Haqdarshak

Marianne Markowitz, President and CEO, First Women's Bank

Chetna Sinha, Founder and Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation

Olivia Walton, Founder and CEO, Ingeborg Investments

WHEN/WHERE:

Tues., Sept. 24, 2024, 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. ET

New York Hilton Midtown

Sutton South (2nd floor)

1335 6th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

For more information, visit clintonglobal.org/2024.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

About Oweesta Corporation

Oweesta Corporation is the longest-standing intermediary for Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), serving as an essential bridge between traditional lenders and underserved Native areas. As the largest facilitator of capital to Indian Country, Oweesta offers financial products and services to Native CDFIs and provides expert technical assistance and training to ultimately equip Native people with the knowledge and skills that support strategic financial decision-making. Oweesta is dedicated to strengthening the foundations of Native communities by advancing sustainable, equitable growth and prosperity. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Oweesta is a majority-Native, minority- and women-led nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1999, it has funded more than 4,350 Native businesses in 36 states, with its network of over 245 partners disbursing more than 26,000 loans totaling over $826 million. For more information, visit https://www.oweesta.org.

