Owl Be There Franchisee Chosen as Alzheimer's Association Delegate

Owl Be There, an emerging franchise concept featuring a network of home-based senior care referral specialists, is proud to share that Delaware-based franchise owner Kim Roman was selected as a regional delegate for the annual Alzheimer's Association Community Leadership Summit, held in New Orleans on Jan. 25-28. Roman was one of approximately 2,000 attendees that had the opportunity to network with one another, while attending various workshops and educational sessions – all designed to empower their roles as an Alzheimer's and dementia-care volunteer in their home communities.

"I'm honored to have been chosen to attend the Community Leadership Summit as a regional delegate representing the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter," said Kim Roman, owner of Owl Be There of Wilmington-Westchester. "It was an amazing opportunity for me to network with other like-minded volunteers while learning how best to serve our own communities when it comes to raising awareness of Alzheimer's and dementia-related care. As an Owl Be There franchisee, it's important for us to offer our clients meaningful guidance, access to outside resources, and solutions that go well beyond living arrangements."

Prior to becoming an Owl Be There owner, Roman spent a decade serving on various committees for the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter and only recently reengaged with the organization as a community education volunteer. A native of Philadelphia, Roman's career in healthcare spans 30 years as a RN, specializing in community health, including stints as the director of care transition for ChristianaCare HomeHealth and Delaware's area director of senior living for BAYADA Home Health Care. Like many other professional caregivers, Alzheimer's and dementia-related care is deeply personal to Roman, as first-person experience in dealing with these diseases is quite commonplace.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S., age 65 and older, have been diagnosed with the fatal neurological disorder. Over 11 million Americans are tasked with providing unpaid care and support, amounting to a combined 18 billion hours and $340 billion in expense. Finding the appropriate level of care and suitable living arrangements for Alzheimer's and dementia patients is part of Owl Be There's primary mission in providing wise guidance for seniors and their families.

About Owl Be There

Owl Be There is a franchise opportunity featuring a network of independent, home-based senior referral specialists who work with seniors and their families to determine the most suitable option for their care level and living arrangements. Owl Be There consultants offer white-glove, concierge-level service at no cost to seniors and their families and are compensated by the brand's network of senior living facilities and care providers. Owl Be There is currently recruiting new franchise owners in 40 U.S. states, with a standard protected territory size based on a population of 400,000 residents. The franchise opportunity requires no previous senior or healthcare experience and provides both comprehensive training and ongoing support for its network of referral specialists. For more information, please visit www.owlbetherefranchise.com.

