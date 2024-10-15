Owl Be There's Laura Greenwood Named a "Women of Wonder"

"I'm very honored to have been chosen as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder. I believe the franchising industry in particular is a sector that greatly encourages female leadership and enterprising women." -- Laura Greenwood, co-founder and president of Owl Be There Post this

"I'm very honored to have been chosen as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder," stated Laura Greenwood, co-founder and president of Owl Be There. "I believe the franchising industry in particular is a sector that greatly encourages female leadership and enterprising women. My heartfelt congratulations go out to all of the women who were nominated and named to this exclusive list of outstanding female leaders in franchising."

This is the sixth annual edition of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Women of Wonder" list, honoring their top 50 selections of female executives who bring a fresh perspective to the industry while making significant and meaningful contributions to the world of entrepreneurial franchise ownership. Honorees were chosen for their various talent and accomplishments, including female mentorship, innovation, community involvement, resilience, and the ability to overcome adversity in their individual journeys. Each "Woman of Wonder" was nominated by a jury of their peers and judged on their ability to inspire future generations of female leaders, while creating innovative new paths that are redefining progress in the franchise industry as a whole. For a complete list of all 50 honorees, please follow this link.

On page 70 of the October issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, Laura Greenwood was featured with the following blurb:

"Laura Greenwood is passionate about empowering women to make a great living while making a difference. Owl Be There provides senior living and care advisory services to families in crisis. Laura's brand vision, creative leadership, and tireless dedication have cultivated opportunities for women to take on business leadership roles across the U.S. She is passionate about marketing, operations, and business growth strategy. Laura is especially proud of Owl Be There's mission-focused culture and commitment to the disproportionately female seniors they serve."

"Highlighting our '50 Women of Wonder' (WOW) is an annual tradition and we are truly proud to honor the contributions of these incredible women," says Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine (FDM). "While we are seeing more women in the franchise space, there is still work to be done, but these fran-tastic WOW winners are women at the very top and set the example by not just breaking the glass ceiling but shattering it! We are all better professionals thanks to them sharing their insights and wisdom."

About Owl Be There

Owl Be There is not just another franchise or business opportunity - it's a chance to be part of something bigger. Owl Be There's senior placement franchise is a home-based advisory service that matches seniors with suitable senior living communities and care. Senior advisors offer expert local guidance in a way that educates families and helps them feel confident in their choices. Owl Be There's white-glove, concierge-level service is always free to seniors and families; advisors are compensated by a network of senior living and care providers. New senior referral specialists receive comprehensive training and ongoing support, making this business an ideal option for those who don't have senior industry experience, but are passionate about helping others. Owl Be There currently has prime franchise territories available in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.owlbetherefranchise.com.

