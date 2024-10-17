Owl Ventures into Overlanding with Innovative Accessories for the INEOS Grenadier

Company aims to enhance off-road experiences for enthusiasts with high-performance parts tailored to the rugged Grenadier.
MESA, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owl, a leader in the Adventure Van aftermarket and Overlanding, is proud to announce its expansion into innovative accessories for the new INEOS Grenadier. With an industry leading reputation for quality in the van space, Owl is excited to expand to the new and increasingly popular INEOS Grenadier.
"We've built a solid reputation in the adventure van space, but we wanted to take our expertise beyond vans and into the wider overlanding market," said John Willenborg, Founder of Owl. "The INEOS Grenadier felt like a natural fit—it's a new vehicle,100% focused on overloading and no other company has a head start on us. Our goal is to build out a full product line for the Grenadier rooted in the same principles that have driven our Sprinter success: Innovation, obsessive quality, and best-in-class service."
The offroad-focused INEOS Grenadier aligns perfectly with Owl's mission to create high-quality, functional parts for explorers. This expansion leverages Owl's deep experience in vehicle accessories, with several existing products, like wheels, already compatible with the Grenadier. As demand for enhanced off-road grows, Owl is well-positioned for significant growth in this emerging market.
Owl's expanding accessory line for the Grenadier will include roof racks, suspension systems, steering components, and interior upgrades—designed not only to improve off-road performance but also to maintain comfort on and off the trail. Owl has already acquired four Grenadiers to ensure peak performance across both rugged terrain and highway.
"Our customers expect nothing short of the best, and we know Grenadier owners share that same passion for exploration," Willenborg added. "We're thrilled to help elevate their adventures with products that deliver the performance and reliability they demand."
Looking ahead, Owl plans to expand its Grenadier product line further while launching destination retail stores where customers can explore a wider breadth of overloading gear both from Owl and other top tier suppliers. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive one-stop-shop experience for overlanding enthusiasts and marks a significant step in Owl's growth within the broader overlanding market.
"The Grenadier gives us a platform to showcase our ability to enter new, adjacent markets," Willenborg noted. "We're excited to meet the expectations of this new audience while staying true to the high standards that have earned us the loyalty of our Sprinter customers."
For more information, please visit https://owlvans.com/.
Media Contact
Holly Morgan, Owl, 1 4808886074, [email protected], https://owlvans.com
SOURCE Owl
Share this article