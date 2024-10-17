Owl Ventures into Overlanding with Innovative Accessories for the INEOS Grenadier

"We've built a solid reputation in the adventure van space, but we wanted to take our expertise beyond vans and into the wider overlanding market," said John Willenborg, Founder of Owl. Post this

The offroad-focused INEOS Grenadier aligns perfectly with Owl's mission to create high-quality, functional parts for explorers. This expansion leverages Owl's deep experience in vehicle accessories, with several existing products, like wheels, already compatible with the Grenadier. As demand for enhanced off-road grows, Owl is well-positioned for significant growth in this emerging market.

Owl's expanding accessory line for the Grenadier will include roof racks, suspension systems, steering components, and interior upgrades—designed not only to improve off-road performance but also to maintain comfort on and off the trail. Owl has already acquired four Grenadiers to ensure peak performance across both rugged terrain and highway.

"Our customers expect nothing short of the best, and we know Grenadier owners share that same passion for exploration," Willenborg added. "We're thrilled to help elevate their adventures with products that deliver the performance and reliability they demand."

Looking ahead, Owl plans to expand its Grenadier product line further while launching destination retail stores where customers can explore a wider breadth of overloading gear both from Owl and other top tier suppliers. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive one-stop-shop experience for overlanding enthusiasts and marks a significant step in Owl's growth within the broader overlanding market.

"The Grenadier gives us a platform to showcase our ability to enter new, adjacent markets," Willenborg noted. "We're excited to meet the expectations of this new audience while staying true to the high standards that have earned us the loyalty of our Sprinter customers."

For more information, please visit https://owlvans.com/.

