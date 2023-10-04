Owner Welcomes Guests to Wyndham Garden Galena Hotel and Day Spa for Grand Opening Celebration; Property receives new branding, upgraded amenities

"Our slogan is 'Relax, you're here,' We truly stand behind the services and amenities the Wyndham Garden Galena Hotel and Day Spa offers to our guests." Tweet this

The property's history goes back to 2000 when it was built and named Victorian Pines, Achett said. In 2012, it became a Ramada Hotel, and three years later, she came into the picture as the owner.

"From day one, when I walked into the property, I always knew this was meant to be a Wyndham Garden Hotel," Achett explained. "It was a process getting to where we are today. Upon discussions with the Wyndham brand representative, she agreed with our vision and was enthusiastic about being part of the Galena community. From an amenities perspective, we set the hotel like a mini resort where guests can come to a beautiful, serene and historic setting and escape from urban life to take a break. We feel very privileged that we are part of the Galena community."

Part of Achett's plan was not just a name change but also to provide upgraded amenities to entice visitors to unwind, relax and plan their exploration of Galena's many attractions. The physical transformation, she explained, began in 2020 by discussing her plans with Wyndham Garden Worldwide Brand President Keri Putera.

"She gave me her vision to make this property a Wyndham Garden Hotel," explained Putera, who personally congratulated Achett at the event. "Deep down she always wanted to bring nature from the outside into the hotel. She has done an amazing job with the renovation. Our interior design team worked side-by-side with Betsy, but she had all the ideas, thoughts, and designs. I think the results are spectacular. This hotel is the representation of a Wyndham Garden Hotel."

The main clientele for the hotel, according to Achett, are tour groups and couples marking special milestones.

Visitors will find many upgrades as they park and walk through the hotel's doors. One of the additions was to offer ample coach bus parking, especially for larger tourist groups. The hotel has 79 rooms of which 30% are upgraded suites with views including luxury one-bedroom suites that offer large rainfall showers—some outfitted with hot tubs—, additional television sets, plush robes, and fireplaces. Rooms also have additional charging ports that accommodate six to eight devices and access points that deliver fast and dependable WIFI throughout the property.

"Celebration suites" are new to the hotel and are for parties who come for weddings, birthdays or anniversaries. Some are connecting suites that have large LED mirrors with dressing counters and spacious living areas with cocktail wet bars.

For diversion and relaxation, the hotel has these activities covered. An Aveda concept day salon and spa offers couples' massage, body wraps, manicures, pedicures and hair care. Swimmers brush up on their strokes with what Achett described as having "the largest lap pool in Galena as well as a 20-person jetted hot tub." For some action, there is an onsite gaming area. Peaceful surroundings are found minutes away from stepping onto a cozy 3,000 square foot outdoor deck—a new addition—overlooking the grounds.

Guests get their bodies in shape by accessing the new True Fitness equipment and taking in the garden views at the fitness center. Diners can sit and plan their day or catch up with friends as they dine at the free breakfast buffet. The Birch Bistro and Bar provides a comfortable space for drinks, entrees and entertainment. For a quick snack, pizza and flatbread are available to order 24 hours a day.

Wishing Achett much success was Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Director Barb Hocker who conducted the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"I opened this hotel as its general manager over 20 years ago when it was called Victorian Pines," she said. "I was here during the first ribbon cutting. Betsy and I became friends because of this. Betsy's hotel represents quality. She's delightful, and her team is always energetic and ready to do good business for the public. There are many nice amenities such as the patio, swimming pool and the spa. If you wanted to do a staycation at a hotel, you can stay right here and be good."

Achett added: "Our slogan is 'Relax, you're here,' We truly stand behind the services and amenities the Wyndham Garden Galena Hotel and Day Spa offers to our guests."

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 852,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Extended Stay®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit http://www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://www.jjrmarketing.com

SOURCE Wyndham Garden Galena Hotel and Day Spa