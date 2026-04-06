Ownli Launches Car Care Passport Automotive Rewards Platform Following Successful National Car Wash Day

"When a car wash is the access-point to a Car Care Passport that allows a driver to realize the full economic value of their vehicle, the wash becomes a non-discretionary utility. We are creating a relationship that is both structurally sticky and provides value for all parties involved." Post this

Ownli's expansion into the car wash sector is rooted in its success within the insurance industry. Having proven the value of closed-loop environments designed to help insurers better engage their customers, Ownli is now bringing that same engagement ecosystem to car wash operators with a first-of-its-kind "Car Care Passport".

This passport repositions the car wash as the central hub of the vehicle's financial and operational life cycle. By integrating a curated ecosystem of automotive partners, washers gain access to exclusive automotive deals including insurance, refinancing, extended warranty, dashcams, tires, unlocking significant savings while earning cash-back for their engagement.

"Our experience in insurance taught us that car wash members, just like policyholders, will engage with the ecosystem if they're incentivized and in control," said Elan Nyer, Co-founder of Ownli. "When a car wash is the access-point to a Car Care Passport that allows a driver to realize the full economic value of their vehicle, the wash becomes a non-discretionary utility. We are creating a relationship that is both structurally sticky and provides value for all parties involved."

The Architecture of Trust: Powered by Verified First-Party Data

The foundation of Ownli's insurance-grade reliability is powered by combining multi-layered AI verifications with anomaly detection to ensure absolute data integrity. This high-fidelity, "first-party" data is why insurance providers trust Ownli as a verified source of truth.

A Strategic Growth Engine: Generating Durable, Non-Wash MRR

As the car wash market becomes increasingly commoditized, operators are looking to provide value that extends past the wash bay. Ownli enables all types of wash operators to earn with the consistency and scale of a high-performance membership program.

"Ownli is the zero-cost loyalty tool the industry has been waiting for," said Anne Mauler, CMO and Advisor. "It's platform agnostic, provides a non-wash revenue stream, and creates a membership tier that completely differentiates a brand."

Operators joining the Ownli ecosystem unlock:

Durable Non-Wash Revenue (MRR/ARR): Establish a permanent, recurring revenue stream outside the tunnel. Operators earn a lifetime affiliate revenue share on their members, creating a high-margin Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) stream that hedges against weather volatility and oversaturation.

Elevated Retention: Tangible cash earnings and access to automotive savings provide a "sticky" reason for members to stay, increasing the lifetime value (LTV).

Operational Flexibility: Ownli offers flexible integration from a fully stand-alone experience requiring no internal IT resources to a fully embedded experience. Operators maintain total control over the experience, whether managing the cadence themselves or utilizing Ownli's, batched delivery.

Availability: The Ownli platform is available to car wash operators of all sizes, as well as CRM and POS partners, and can be live within weeks. Contact Ownli at [email protected] or visit ownli.co.

About Ownli: Ownli is a technology platform at the forefront of the data ownership movement. By allowing individuals to certify, control, and monetize their personal insights, Ownli is disrupting traditional data aggregation models and creating a new standard for transparency and consumer value in the digital age.

Media Contact: Anne Mauler, CMO and Advisor

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Anne Mauler, Ownli, 1 2015803239, [email protected], ownli.co

SOURCE Ownli