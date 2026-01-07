Oxford Instruments Deploys Bioz Pro Badges to Surface Thousands of Peer-Reviewed Publications Across Its Technology Portfolio

"We have been truly impressed with the automation and accuracy that Bioz brings to our organization," said Montana Clark, Website Performance Manager at Oxford Instruments Post this

Early analytics reflect strong demand from both internal teams and external researchers, demonstrating broad utility across marketing, sales, product management, and customer support channels. The automation of citation discovery and display has already streamlined workflows for Oxford Instruments, reducing manual effort while ensuring customers always have access to the most accurate, complete, and current scientific evidence available.

"We have been truly impressed with the automation and accuracy that Bioz brings to our organization," said Montana Clark, Website Performance Manager at Oxford Instruments. "Across our brands, Bioz Badges present a clean, intuitive interface that makes it effortless for both our internal teams and our customers to see how our technologies are used in real-world research. The ability to surface thousands of relevant publications, without manual upkeep, has significantly enhanced transparency and trust during the evaluation process."

The collaboration reinforces Oxford Instruments' long-standing commitment to enabling groundbreaking advancements in materials science, life sciences, nanotechnology, microscopy, and industrial innovation. By harnessing Bioz's automated publication-mapping technology, Oxford Instruments ensures that researchers, engineers, and product users alike can confidently assess product performance backed by comprehensive scientific validation.

"Oxford Instruments is an industry leader with a remarkable breadth of technologies across multiple research domains, and we are thrilled to support their mission with Bioz Badges," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Their decision to deploy Bioz across several of their brands reflects their dedication to transparency, customer empowerment, and data-driven decision-making. With Bioz maintaining and updating publication data behind the scenes, Oxford Instruments can offer an always-current view of how their solutions are driving scientific progress around the world."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology products and systems which allow the world's leading companies and scientific research communities to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level. The Group's products and services help its customers to accelerate R&D, increase manufacturing productivity and make ground-breaking discoveries across its key market segments: Semiconductor & Communications, Advanced Materials, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Environment and Quantum Technology.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

