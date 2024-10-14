Oxford Performance Materials Announces Appointment of Tom Wilson as Vice President, Research & Development

Additional Key Internal Promotions Also Announced

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM; https://oxfordpm.com/), an industry leader in advanced materials science and 3D printing solutions for the orthopedic industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Wilson as Vice President, Research & Development. This newest addition to the OPM management team underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to innovation in personalized orthopedic solutions for complex orthopedic cases and new product development initiatives. Alongside this appointment, OPM is also pleased to announce several key internal promotions, strengthening its leadership team to continue driving growth.

Tom Wilson brings over 30 years of experience in the orthopedic industry with prior positions on the management teams of Onkos Surgical, Spine Wave and Stryker, specializing in the development of new product solutions in oncology, general orthopedics, and spine. His expertise will be central to the continued expansion of OPM's portfolio of personalized and standard 3D-printed OsteoFab® implant technologies, working closely with orthopedic surgeons to address their most complex surgical challenges.

Mr. Wilson commented: "OPM has a mission-driven focus on personalized, metal-free orthopedic solutions, and has established a unique position in the medical device industry. I am genuinely excited to be part of OPM's experienced, dedicated management team, helping drive the Company's disruptive innovation process."

"Tom's deep experience in orthopedics and his proven track record in solving some of the most intricate challenges in the field make him an invaluable addition to the OPM team" said Scott DeFelice, CEO of OPM. "His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to expand our PEKK technology platform into new indications in orthopedics, and his contributions will help us maintain our leadership in the high-performance materials space."

In addition to Wilson's appointment, OPM is excited to announce several key promotions from within the company to further strengthen its leadership:

**Jordan DeFelice**, previously Director of Operations & Finance, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations & Finance. Jordan will oversee all operational and financial planning activities at OPM, focusing on operational excellence and financial management to ensure seamless production and delivery of OPM's cutting-edge solutions.

**Vincent DeFelice**, formerly Director of Sales & Marketing, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Vincent will continue to lead OPM's sales strategy & implementation, focusing on expanding the company's market presence and customer base.

**Dennis Harrington**, previously Engineering Manager, has been promoted to Director of Research & Development. Dennis will continue to help drive the Company's R&D efforts in orthopedics, focused on advancing OPM's core technologies and product development.

**Dr. Cater Arico**, formerly Senior Biomedical Engineer, has been promoted to Director of Personalized Orthopedic Solutions. Cater will lead OPM's efforts in delivering personalized solutions for patients with complex orthopedic needs.

These leadership changes reflect OPM's continued focus on fostering a dynamic and innovative work environment that enables rapid growth and the delivery of cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Oxford Performance Materials is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of advanced materials and additive manufacturing technologies. OPM's proprietary OsteoFab® technology leverages the high-performance PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone) polymer and state-of-the-art 3D printing experience to produce devices that address critical challenges in today's orthopedic industry. OPM provides the world's only implantable medical devices that are personalized, metal-free, osseointegrative, anti-bacterial, radiolucent, and fully modifiable in the operating room. OPM is in commercial production of numerous orthopedic implant applications, including lower & upper extremity, oncology, trauma, cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices. OPM has also developed patented PEKK nanocoating technologies to improve performance of metal implants.

