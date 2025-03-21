Oxford Performance Materials Announces Distribution Partnership with Sovereign

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), a leader in advanced materials and 3D printing solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution partnership with Sovereign Medical Ltd. a prominent UK-based medical distribution organization. This exclusive collaboration will expand the reach of OPM's unique 3D-printed PEKK OsteoFab®-Rx (www.osteofabrx.com) personalized implant product line across the United Kingdom for lower & upper extremity, oncology, and trauma applications.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), a leader in advanced materials and 3D printing solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution partnership with Sovereign Medical Ltd. a prominent UK-based medical distribution organization. This exclusive collaboration will expand the reach of OPM's unique 3D-printed PEKK OsteoFab®-Rx (www.osteofabrx.com) personalized implant product line across the United Kingdom for lower & upper extremity, oncology, and trauma applications.

Like the 3DP OsteoFab® technology for patient-matched CMF and standard-sized spinal implants, OPM's personalized OsteoFab®-Rx devices provide the following key benefits: metal-free & bone-like mechanics, biocompatability, inherent bacteriostatic properties, osseointegration, and modifiability in the O.R. Adoption of the OsteoFab®-Rx line in the U.S. has been swift, with case volume increasing four-fold in 2024 as surgeons in the U.S. incorporate OPM's personalized solutions as the metal-free option for their practices.

Under this new agreement, Sovereign Medical will leverage its extensive regulatory expertise and established relationships with UK medical centers to facilitate the import and distribution of OPM's OsteoFab®-Rx products throughout the United Kingdom. This partnership will ensure that OPM's cutting-edge medical solutions are accessible to a broader patient population, enhancing the quality of care and improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sovereign Medical, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare," said Scott DeFelice, CEO of Oxford Performance Materials. "This collaboration will enable us to bring our advanced OsteoFab®-Rx products to new markets, providing patients with state-of-the-art personalized medical solutions."

David King, CEO of Sovereign Medical, added, "We are excited to work with OPM and introduce their groundbreaking products to the UK. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that these innovative solutions reach the hospitals and patients who need them most."

Look for additional announcements of international distribution partnerships for OPM's OsteoFab technology in the months to come.

About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Oxford Performance Materials (https://oxfordpm.com/) is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of advanced materials and additive manufacturing technologies. OPM's proprietary OsteoFab® product lines leverage the Company's proprietary high-performance PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone) polymer and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to produce devices that address critical challenges in today's orthopedic industry. OPM provides the world's only implantable medical devices that are personalized, metal-free, osseointegrative, bacteriostatic, radiolucent, and fully modifiable in the operating room. OPM is in commercial production of numerous orthopedic implant applications, including lower & upper extremity, oncology, trauma, cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices. OPM has also developed patented PEKK nanocoating technologies to improve performance of metal implants.

About Sovereign Medical, Ltd.

Established in 2000, Sovereign Medical is a leading distributor of innovative medical solutions, dedicated to advancing patient care through cutting-edge technologies. For over twenty years, Sovereign has been recognised as one of the UK's leading providers of Hand, Foot and Regenerative Solutions. Sovereign Medical are also proud winners of the Innovate UK grant for sono-surgery, committed to revolutionising patient care using Spirecut's incisionless instruments, designed for carpal tunnel and trigger finger surgeries – ensuring precision without incision. Beyond incision-less methods, Sovereign has been distributing a range of inventive solutions both existing and new for European distributors over the years. In exclusive collaboration with Oxford Performance Materials (OPM), Sovereign is introducing its brand-new contemporary PSI range, OsteoFab®-Rx, the first-ever metal-free, 3D-printed PEKK patient-specific implants in the UK.

(https://www.sovereignmedical.co.uk/)

Media Contact

Vincent DeFelice, Oxford Performance Materials, 1 860-698-9300, [email protected], www.oxfordpm.com

SOURCE Oxford Performance Materials