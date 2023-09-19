Oxford Performance Materials Creating Separate Entity for its Orthopedic Implant Business

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM; https://oxfordpm.com/), an industry leader in PEKK polymer science and high performance additive manufacturing, is establishing a focused entity for its 3D printed orthopedic business areas following the company's further expansion into personalized implants. The decision to create a separate orthopedic company will allow greater focus, investment and resources to this high-growth sector of OPM's business.

OPM first began 3D printing cranial and facial implants in 2014, and has delivered patient-matched devices for over 4,500 craniomaxillofacial (CMF) cases to date. The company has six FDA 510(k) clearances.

Until now, surgeons in need of personalized implants for cases in lower & upper extremity, trauma and oncology have had to rely upon 3D printed titanium devices, with recognized drawbacks of stiffness (resulting in stress-shielding and adjacent bone loss), an inability to modify the implant in the O.R., long delivery times, no anti-bacterial properties, poor imaging, and eventual implant corrosion in the body. Like titanium, 3D printed PEKK structures exhibit excellent bone ongrowth, however in contrast, OPM's 3DP PEKK exceeds titanium in the following ways:

A material with bone-like mechanical properties that is fully modifiable in the OR

Anti-bacterial properties

Corrosion-free

Radiolucent

Shorter manufacturing times

Analysts tracking the medical device markets consistently report 3D printed implants among the highest growth sectors in orthopedics, and personalized devices are the orthopedic segment experiencing hyper-growth.

"Since our inception in 2000, OPM has been quietly building the most advanced materials and additive manufacturing technology in the orthopedic industry," said Scott DeFelice, founder & CEO. "Our extension into personalized orthopedic implants began last year, providing devices pro-bono in response to an urgent need in Ukraine. Once specialized surgeons in the U.S. and Europe became aware of the comprehensive solution offered by 3DP PEKK, OPM's extension from patient-matched CMF to an extended set of personalized devices was a natural step. We have a tiger by the tail here, and the broader decision to separate out our orthopedic offerings will allow greater focus and resources to better serve these customers."

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM) was founded in 2000 to develop and commercialize the world's highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM's Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand, including coating technologies for a range of industrial and biomedical applications. OPM is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM's OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices, and OPM's OXFAB® production parts are designed for highly demanding industrial applications.

