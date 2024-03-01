Oxford University And The Laidlaw Foundation Launch Scholarship At SDG Impact Lab

"Oxford produces more world leaders than any other university. By launching the Laidlaw Scholarship here, our aim is to ensure that those alumni lead with ingrained integrity, decency and a commitment to being a positive global force for good." - Susanna V. Kempe, CEO of the Laidlaw Foundation Post this

Set to begin in April 2024, The Laidlaw Foundation will fund up to 20 scholars each year. The programme includes two six-week summer projects. Namely, scholars will spend the first summer in Oxford, working on community impact research to address local challenges and inequalities. For the second summer, scholars test their leadership skills and engage in global projects around the world. With an online community of over 2,000 Laidlaw Scholars, and events such as the Laidlaw Scholars Conference, the programme boasts an energetic and collaborative global community.

Susanna Kempe, Chief Executive of the Laidlaw Foundation, stated, "Oxford produces more world leaders than any other university. By launching the Laidlaw Scholarship here, our aim is to ensure that those alumni lead with ingrained integrity, decency and a commitment to being a positive global force for good."

Dr Edward Brooks, Co-Founder of the Oxford SDG Impact Lab and Executive Director of the Oxford Character Project, said: "At the University of Oxford, we are working to develop a generation of good leaders and wise thinkers. This partnership with the Laidlaw Foundation will present new opportunities to help an incredibly talented group of future leaders to develop their character and serve their communities."

About the Oxford SDG Impact Lab

Founded in 2021, the SDG Impact Lab was built on the conviction that Oxford's students have the potential to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and lead transformative change on both a local and global scale. Their unique curriculum and programme integrate theory, ethics and practical skills, and is designed to equip students to lead transformative and sustainable change.

About the Laidlaw Foundation

The Laidlaw Foundation invests in the education of the underprivileged and underrepresented in order to break the cycle of poverty, reduce inequality and develop a new generation of ethical leaders. Our funding supports five core programmes:

Sponsoring the Laidlaw Schools Trust – a growing, Multi Academy Trust in the North East of England , providing extraordinary education that transforms lives;

, providing extraordinary education that transforms lives; Developing a new generation of diverse leaders who embrace research-based decision-making and ethical leadership through our Laidlaw Scholars Leadership and Research programme at the world's leading universities;

Ensuring more women reach the C-Suite by providing MBA scholarships at London Business School , Oxford University's Saïd Business School, and HEC Paris; and supporting women from lower socio-economic backgrounds to attend university through the Trinity College Dublin Trailblazer programme; as well as,

, Saïd Business School, and HEC Paris; and supporting women from lower socio-economic backgrounds to attend university through the Trailblazer programme; as well as, Turbocharging good businesses by investing in start-ups founded by Laidlaw Scholars through a $50m venture capital fund, Laidlaw Scholars Ventures; and

venture capital fund, Laidlaw Scholars Ventures; and Building innovative and inspiring spaces in which pupils and students excel.

