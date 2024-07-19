Oyster Harbors Marine Announces Michael Gisch as New General Manager

"I am excited to join Oyster Harbors Marine, a company renowned for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction." –Michael Gisch Post this

"We conducted a monthslong, nationwide search to find our new General Manager, and we are confident that Mr. Gisch is the very best choice to lead our dynamic sales and service team at Oyster Harbors Marine. We are thrilled to have him aboard." said Oyster Harbors Co-Owner Skip Scudder.

Michael Gisch joins Oyster Harbors Marine with over two decades of leadership in the marine and boating industry. His expertise in operational management, customer service excellence, and strategic business development makes him an invaluable addition to the team. Michael's background includes extensive experience in sales and sales management, where he has consistently driven growth and exceeded targets.

"I am excited to join Oyster Harbors Marine, a company renowned for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction," said Michael Gisch. "I look forward to working with the talented team here and contributing to the continued success and growth of the company. Together, we will strive to exceed our clients' expectations and uphold the high standards that Oyster Harbors Marine is known for."

Outside of his professional life, Michael is a lifelong boater, avid traveler, and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoys exploring new destinations and spending time on the water with his wife Annie, who shares his passion for travel and adventure.

Headquartered in the Cape Cod community of Osterville, Oyster Harbors Marine has been serving the boating community since 1987, offering a wide range of services including yacht sales, brokerage, maintenance, and storage. The company has sales and service locations in key maritime hubs in Falmouth, MA, Marion, MA, Danvers, MA, Newport, RI, Essex, CT and South Freeport, ME.

For more information, please visit Oyster Harbors Marine's https://oysterharborsmarine.com website at or contact Matt Thompson at 508-428-2017 or [email protected].

