Oyster Harbors Marine Expands Portfolio with European Fjord Yachts Brand, Opening New Test Center

"I can say with confidence that New England boaters have never seen motor yachts that look like the Fjord line nor perform with such incredible efficiency and fine handling," said Michael Gisch, general manager of Oyster Harbors Marine. Post this

"We are pleased to have gained such a strong partner and look forward to working with Oyster Harbors Marine," Neumann said in announcing the deal.

Offering motor yachts ranging from 39 to 53 feet in length, the Fjord brand is prized throughout Europe for its stunning Scandinavian-influenced designs combined with exquisite German engineering. Fjord was founded in Norway in the 1950s and was acquired by HanseYachts AG of Germany in 2005. The Fjord line is noted for its head-turning hull designs and colors as well as its advanced marine engineering.

"I can say with confidence that New England boaters have never seen motor yachts that look like the Fjord line nor perform with such incredible efficiency and fine handling," said Michael Gisch, general manager of Oyster Harbors Marine. "And all of the boats in the Fjord line allow for almost unlimited customization, from the cabins down below to the sundecks above. Customers ready to design and enjoy the yacht of the future will want to see the Fjord line."

From its full-service marina and sales office in Osterville on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Oyster Harbors Marine has since expanded to a network of sales offices in Falmouth, MA, Marion, MA, Danvers, MA, Hingham, MA, Newport, RI, Essex, CT, and South Freeport, ME.

Established in 1987, Oyster Harbors Marine has earned a reputation for the highest level of professionalism in yacht sales and service. Other brands available at OHM include Albemarle, Everglades, Legacy, Mag Bay, Princess, Regulator, Valhalla, Viking, and Williams Jet Tender.

Media Contact

Michael Gisch, Oyster Harbors Marine, 1 508-428-2017, [email protected], https://oysterharborsmarine.com

SOURCE Oyster Harbors Marine