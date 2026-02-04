Oyster Harbors Marine Opens New Gloucester Sales Office at Cape Ann Marina

"We are excited to announce our newest North Shore sales location in Gloucester. This will bring our full portfolio of premium yacht brands to boaters throughout the North Shore." — Michael Gisch, General Manager Post this

Designed as a sales-focused location, the Oyster Harbors Marine office at Cape Ann Marina combines expert yacht sales and brokerage services with the convenience and amenities of an established, full-service marina.

Gisch noted that Oyster Harbors Marine's existing sales office in Danvers, MA is still in operation but will move to the new location in Gloucester later this spring. Customers can still contact and visit sales representatives in the Danvers location at 115 Waters Street.

Oyster Harbors Marine recently announced the appointment of Larry Russo, Jr., a longtime marine industry executive, to the company's sales and brokerage team. Russo will work out of the new Gloucester office at the Cape Ann Marina.

At Oyster Harbors Marine, North Shore boaters will find the complete lineup of industry-leading brands, including Albemarle, Everglades, Fjord Yachts, Mag Bay, Princess Yachts, Regulator, Rossiter, Valhalla, Viking Yachts and Williams Jet Tenders.

Oyster Harbors Marine customers will also access a full-service yacht brokerage service actively buying and selling previously owned boats of all makes and models, making it a one-stop resource for moving into a boat that fills their needs.

"In addition to Larry Russo, our experienced Gloucester-based team will include John Bibeau and Matt Whelan," Gisch said. "They will be available to assist with new yacht purchases, brokerage, model selection and ownership guidance, delivering the trusted expertise for which Oyster Harbors Marine is known."

Oyster Harbors Marine's partnership with Cape Ann Marina allows customers to enjoy sales and brokerage services in a full-service marina with more than 275 slips, fuel dock, pump-out, transient slips and fully equipped boat yard. The Marina also offers a 30-room hotel with indoor pool and Jacuzzi, the Mile Marker One Restaurant, events and wedding space and more.

Service capabilities at Cape Ann Marina include factory-certified technicians, yacht-level maintenance and care, boat lifts up to 75 tons, and complete off-season maintenance and storage, ensuring vessels are supported year-round by experienced professionals.

For more information, call the Gloucester office of Oyster Harbors Marine at (978) 880-8182, or email [email protected]. More information is available at the company's website at www.oysterharborsmarine.com

Media Contact

Michael Gisch, Oyster Harbors Marine, 1 978 880-8182, [email protected], https://oysterharborsmarine.com

SOURCE Oyster Harbors Marine