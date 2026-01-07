Oyster Harbors Marine Welcomes Industry Veteran Larry Russo Jr. to Sales & Brokerage Team

"I have worked on every level of the marine business, but my true passion has always been building one-on-one relationships while helping every customer find their perfect boat." — Larry Russo Jr. Post this

"I have worked on every level of the marine business, but my true passion has always been building one-on-one relationships while helping every customer find their perfect boat," said Larry. "Joining Oyster Harbors Marine allows me to offer my customers the best of both worlds: access to industry-leading new brands like Viking, Valhalla, Princess, and Regulator, and using OHM's sophisticated brokerage platform to help them transition into their next boat."

In his new role, Russo will be a primary resource for boaters seeking a new build or inventory from OHM's prestigious brand lineup, as well as those looking for premium brokerage representation. His deep operational background gives him a unique "under the hood" perspective on the boating and yachting industries that will serve as a significant advantage for his customers.

"We are thrilled to have a professional of Larry Russo's caliber join us," said Michael Gisch, General Manager of Oyster Harbors Marine. "Larry's name is synonymous with integrity and expertise in our industry. His arrival strengthens our ability to serve the New England market with both world-class new yachts and our robust brokerage network."

Larry is a resident of Gloucester, MA. He is currently accepting new listings and booking appointments for new yacht discussions and showings. He can be reached at 781-389-0970 or via email at [email protected].

From its full-service marina and sales office in Osterville on Cape Cod, Oyster Harbors Marine has since expanded to a network of sales offices in Falmouth, MA, Marion, MA, Gloucester, MA, Hingham, MA, Newport, RI, Essex, CT, Milford, CT and York, ME.

Established in 1987, Oyster Harbors Marine has earned a reputation for the highest level of professionalism in yacht sales and service. Brands available at OHM include Albemarle, Everglades, Fjord, Mag Bay, Princess, Regulator, Rossiter, Valhalla, Viking, and Williams Jet Tenders.

To find out more about Oyster Harbors Marine, visit www.oysterharborsmarine.com, or call 508-428-2017 or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Matt Thompson, Oyster Harbors Marine, 1 508-428-2017, [email protected], https://oysterharborsmarine.com

SOURCE Oyster Harbors Marine