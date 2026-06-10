As a worldwide helium shortage strains welding gas supply chains, St. Louis welders and fabricators are searching for dependable local sources. Ozarc Gas, with more than 70 years of regional experience serving industrial and commercial customers, continues to provide access to welding gases in St. Louis for manufacturing, metal fabrication and related industries.

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A geopolitical crisis in early 2026 caused severe damage to one of the world's largest helium production facilities, pulling a portion of the global helium supply from the market. The disruption sent spot prices sharply higher and left many customers receiving reduced allocations, with a recovery timeline measured in years. For welding operations in St. Louis that rely on specialty welding gases, the shortage has created meaningful supply pressure, but Ozarc Gas is meeting that local demand.

How Is the Global Helium Shortage Affecting Welding Gas Supply?

Helium is a critical shielding gas in TIG welding of aluminum and other nonferrous metals, making it essential for fabrication and manufacturing operations across numerous industries. The 2026 shortage has reduced available supply and increased costs, triggered in March by geopolitical conflict that damaged a facility responsible for a significant share of global production.

Welding companies dependent on helium gas mixtures face tighter allocation, longer lead times and greater urgency to work with suppliers who can reliably maintain access. Recovery projections for production infrastructure of this scale typically extend several years, meaning continued pressure on supply and pricing is expected well into the foreseeable future.

Where Can Welding Companies in St. Louis Find a Dependable Gas Supplier?

St. Louis-area welders and fabricators can find a full range of welding gases and industrial gas products through Ozarc Gas, which has served the region for more than 70 years. Ozarc's St. Louis location offers industrial gas cylinders, welding gas mixtures, and welding and cutting equipment and supplies for customers across manufacturing, metal fabrication, aerospace and other demanding industries.

Ozarc's knowledgeable team provides the kind of consistent service and reliable access that matter most when global supply chains are under strain. The company's position within the Meritus Gas Partners network further strengthens its ability to source products and support customers dependably, even during periods of significant market disruption.

About Ozarc Gas

Ozarc Gas provides commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural gas services throughout parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kentucky. Since 1945, Ozarc's team has delivered dependable gas supply and equipment solutions across a range of applications, from welding and fabrication to food and beverage. Ozarc Gas is an independently operated member of the Meritus Gas Partners network.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Ozarc Gas, 1 (636) 464-5563, [email protected], https://meritusgas.com/partners/ozarc-gas/

SOURCE Ozarc Gas