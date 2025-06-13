Ozobot and CYBER.ORG Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Learning to Life for K-5 Students

"With this partnership, we're empowering educators to teach cybersecurity in a way that's interactive and fun for students," said Michaela Baruch, Vice President of Education Strategy at Ozobot. "It's another example of how robotics can make real-world topics come alive in the classroom." Post this

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation for a digital future. With cybersecurity playing an increasingly critical role in everyday life and the workforce, Ozobot and CYBER.ORG are equipping educators with the tools they need to build foundational awareness and spark early interest in cybersecurity careers.

Ozobot will demonstrate the new lessons at EdCon 2025, CYBER.ORG's annual educator conference taking place on June 16–18 in Chicago, IL. Conference attendees can experience the content in action at the Ozobot booth and educator sessions throughout the event.

"Ozobot's Evo robot is an exceptional tool for introducing students to coding, so we are thrilled to pair this technology with lessons grounded in CYBER.ORG's K12 Cybersecurity Learning Standards," said Dr. Laurie Salvail, Executive Director, CYBER.ORG. "Having tangible resources like the Evo robot truly elevates the classroom experience for students and helps them build strong foundational skills to navigate the digital world safely and confidently. We're excited to see how these lessons and activities spark curiosity and an interest in cyber!"

The co-developed lessons allow educators to integrate cybersecurity into their curriculum while reinforcing coding, problem-solving, and digital citizenship skills—no tech expertise is required.

To view the new lessons and create a free Ozobot Classroom account, visit ozobot.com or check out CYBER.ORG for more information.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way students learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies.

Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn.

About CYBER.ORG

CYBER.ORG is a cybersecurity workforce development organization advancing K-12 cybersecurity education nationwide through no-cost curriculum and teacher professional development resources. Supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) grant. CYBER.ORG provides educators and caregivers with resources and training to teach cybersecurity education to K-12 students nationwide. Today, over 30,000 teachers across all 50 states and four U.S. territories are enrolled in the CYBER.ORG's content platform. As an affiliate of the Cyber Innovation Center, CYBER.ORG is committed to reaching over 50,000 educators by 2029, impacting over six million students nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.cyber.org.

