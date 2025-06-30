Ozobot Expands STEAM Learning Lineup with New Engineering and Math Fluency Kits

"With these kits, we're empowering educators with tools that spark curiosity and inspire real-world learning," said Michaela Baruch, Vice President of Education Strategy at Ozobot. Post this

Ozobot Engineering Kits immerse students in the Engineering Design Process —Ask, Imagine, Plan, Create, Test & Improve, Share—and encourage students to investigate driving questions and construct evidence-based solutions, rooted in real-world phenomena. Designed for grades K-8 and compatible with the Evo coding robot, the Engineering Kits support whole-class, small-group, or makerspace instruction. Each lesson aligns with NGSS standards and builds critical thinking, collaboration, and design skills.

Ozobot Math Fluency Kits bring math to life using the Evo or Ari robot and short, targeted activities that strengthen addition, subtraction, and multiplication skills. The lessons are built around the proven Concrete–Representational–Abstract (CRA) model and integrate manipulatives like number lines and base ten blocks. Designed for small-group instruction, the kits help educators reinforce conceptual understanding while supporting diverse learning styles.

Both new kits are aligned to national standards and created to integrate easily into existing curriculum, with minimal prep and maximum impact.

Engineering Kits are available in convenient bundles with Evo robots, while Math Fluency Kits can be bundled with Evo or Ari robots. Flexible pricing options — including à la carte kits — are available to suit every classroom need. For full pricing details, please contact [email protected] or fill out the Engineering Kit Interest and Math Fluency Kit Interest forms.

Select Ozobot Engineering Kits and Math Fluency Kits will begin shipping in Q4 2025, with broader availability expected through Q1 2026. Educators can explore the new kits and the full Ozobot ecosystem, including Ari, the latest award-winning coding robot, at ISTE Live 2025 at Booth #1742, in San Antonio, Texas, from June 30–July 2, 2025.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way students learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies.

Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn.

