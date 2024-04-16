Ozobot Launches Self-Service Professional Development Courses

"Ozobot's Self-Service PD courses empower educators to seamlessly integrate Ozobot and STEAM curriculum into their classrooms, offering flexible, self-paced learning for convenient and effective training," said Michaela Baruch, Vice President of Education at Ozobot. Post this

"Ozobot's Self-Service PD courses empower educators to seamlessly integrate Ozobot and STEAM curriculum into their classrooms, offering flexible, self-paced learning for convenient and effective training," said Michaela Baruch, Vice President of Education at Ozobot. "Our products and PD programs make STEM/STEAM instruction approachable and effective for educators across all grades and subjects, regardless of previous experience with computer science or programming. Our self-service courses empower educators with the skills and confidence necessary to integrate robotics into their curriculum, created in a format that respects their most valuable asset: their time."

Designed to support educators with varying levels of experience, Ozobot's courses provide a curriculum ranging from creative screen-free coding basics to advanced programming challenges. Key features and benefits of Ozobot's Self-Service PD courses include:

Comprehensive Curriculum: Three self-guided courses cover Ozobot's Color Codes, Ozobot Blockly fundamentals, and advanced Ozobot Blockly programming.





Easy Integration: Versatile strategies and resources for incorporating Ozobot into various subjects, providing a holistic STEAM learning experience.





Professional Growth: Trusted educational technology practices and solutions enhance pedagogical skills and technical proficiency to stay ahead in the digital education landscape.





Engaging Learning Environment: Interactive, hands-on activities that encourage critical thinking and collaboration among students in the classroom.

The addition of Self-Service PD courses complements Ozobot's current professional development programs, which range from Virtual Training sessions to In-Person Workshops led by Ozobot's Education Team. Virtual Training sessions provide online training for groups of up to 20 attendees, while In-Person Workshops offer interactive, hands-on learning experiences for groups of up to 30 attendees (U.S. only). Ozobot's professional development equips educators to deliver instruction that aligns with a multitude of statewide and national computer science standards, including CSTA and ISTE.

Ozobot Self-Service PD courses are available for $149 per course and $399 for three courses. For more information about Ozobot's complete range of PD offerings, visit Ozobot.com.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way students learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot's coding platform, Ozobot Blockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators, and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com.

