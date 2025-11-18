Ozuna Launches Mucho, A New Media Venture Bringing the Energy of Young U.S. Latinos to the World

"Our generation is proud to be both Latino and American; we live in two worlds at once," said Ozuna, a Founder and an Executive Producer of Mucho. "With Mucho, we're creating content that truly represents that reality, not just in language, but in spirit, energy, and creativity." Post this

A Media Company Built for the Now Generation

Latinos are driving the cultural and demographic future of America. With 65 million Latinos in the U.S. [3], representing 71 percent of total population growth since 2022 [4], and a median age of 30 [3], the community is shaping trends across entertainment, fashion, and technology.

Despite this influence, few media companies authentically speak to bilingual and bicultural audiences. Mucho is stepping into that gap. Its flagship platform, Mucho TV, will introduce a slate of bilingual content across sports, music, gaming, and lifestyle, soon to be available on YouTube, Roku, Tubi, and Amazon.

The company's first original series, "Bodega Sessions," transforms local neighborhood bodegas into stages for the world's biggest Latin artists to showcase new music in intimate, colorful settings.

Technology Meets Culture

What sets Mucho apart is its proprietary advertising technology, a fusion of cultural insight and cutting-edge AI. The Mucho Curation Cloud uses AI agents with deep cultural fluency that monitor real-world cultural moments to determine when and how to deliver brand messages to young Hispanic consumers at the precise times they are most receptive.

Rather than relying on basic demographic targeting, the system understands context, mood, and cultural resonance, delivering messages that feel organic, not intrusive. Deployed across thousands of TV shows and more than 500 streaming providers [5], the technology identifies the right cultural context for every impression.

Several Fortune 500 companies are already leveraging this technology, recognizing that engaging this audience requires culturally intelligent infrastructure, not just translated ads. The result is a smarter, more human way to connect with one of the most influential and fastest-growing audiences in America.

Bridging Two Worlds

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, with formative years spent in New York City, Ozuna has long embodied the intersection of Latin and American culture. Mucho is the culmination of his desire to bridge those worlds creatively, producing content that speaks to bilingual audiences who fluidly navigate between English, Spanish, and Spanglish.

"Language doesn't, in and of itself, define culture," Ozuna said. "The new generation wants content that feels authentic, something that reflects who we really are."

The Future Is "Mucho"

The word "Mucho" means "more" and that's exactly what audiences can expect. In the months ahead, Mucho will announce additional shows and experiential events designed to connect fans through music, sports, and shared cultural pride.

As streaming continues to evolve, with Hispanic viewers spending 55.8 percent of TV time on streaming platforms [6], Mucho is poised to redefine how bilingual audiences see themselves represented on screen.

About Mucho

Mucho is a bilingual, video-first media company with premium content and AI and curation technologies to engage young Hispanic voices. Our multi-signal platform powers streaming, talent-driven entertainment, and live experiences across Sports, Music, and Pop Culture, bringing personalized discovery for audiences and breakthrough engagement for brands. For more information, visit MuchoNetwork.com.

About Ozuna

Ozuna is a globally recognized artist, songwriter, and producer who has transformed Latin music with his innovative sound and crossover success. He has won 82 awards and received 238 nominations across major award shows, including setting a record by taking home 11 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a single night [7]. With Mucho, Ozuna continues his mission to empower culture and create opportunities for the next generation of creators.

