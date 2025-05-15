P-Cure Announces FDA Clearance Expansion for Full-Body and Supine Proton Therapy Treatments

"This is a game-changer," said Dr. Michael Marash, Founder and CEO of P-Cure. "With this FDA clearance, we can now enable focused, high-precision treatment to any anatomical site and virtually any type of tumor eligible for radiotherapy—whether it's the brain vertex or the prostate. Post this

The P-Cure system incorporates several innovations that make this clinical flexibility possible:

Synchrotron-based Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) beam delivery, offering precise dose modulation and significantly lower levels of secondary neutron radiation.





In-room diagnostic CT, enabling image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) and adaptive treatment planning for evolving anatomy or tumor response.





Robotic, multi-degree-of-freedom patient support, allowing comfortable and reproducible positioning in seated, supine, or hybrid orientations.





Orthogonal X-ray imaging, integrated for motion tracking and compatible with industry-standard gating and motion management systems.

Beyond the clinical value, P-Cure's gantry-less architecture allows installation in linac-like vaults, reducing facility cost and footprint. This cost efficiency makes it possible for hospitals and regional centers to offer advanced proton therapy where it was previously unaffordable—delivering on P-Cure's mission to democratize access to precision oncology.

"We are incredibly proud of this milestone," said Ori Lubin, P-Cure's Head of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. "The process required meticulous planning, clinical justification, rigorous testing, and a relentless team effort. This clearance validates the system's performance across multiple treatment orientations and anatomical targets, with safety and clinical utility at the core."

About P-Cure:

P-Cure is redefining accessibility to proton therapy by offering compact, gantry-less systems capable of treating patients in multiple orientations with world-class imaging and beam delivery. By reducing cost, space, and complexity, P-Cure empowers more institutions to bring proton therapy closer to the communities that need it.

