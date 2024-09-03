P-Cure Announces the Appointment of Dr. John Wong to its Scientific Advisory Board Supporting its Innovative Growth Strategy

"We are delighted to have Dr. Wong join us as a new member of our Scientific Advisory Board as we move the frontiers of medical physics forward," said Dr. Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure. Post this

The addition of Dr. Wong to its Scientific Advisory Board represents a significant step forward for P-Cure as it drives the innovation forward into a new era of short and long term clinical and economic enhancements to the company offering.

Dr. Wong is Emerithus Professor and previous Director of Medical Physics in the Department of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. He received a doctoral degree in 1982 from the University of Toronto under the mentorship of Harold Johns and Mark Henkelman. Prior to joining Hopkins in 2004, Dr. Wong worked under Dr. James Purdy at the Washington University in St. Louis until 1992, and then as the Director of Medical Physics at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI.

Dr. Wong has broad research and clinical interests ranging from dose calculations, methods of treatment delivery and verification in radiation therapy and pre-clinical radiation research. Dr. Wong is an author of over 190 peer-reviewed scientific publications and 20 book chapters. He has been a principal investigator or co-investigator on 20 research initiatives funded by public agencies and industries. He is the co-inventor of the Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC), Flat Panel Cone-Beam CT (CBCT) and the Small Animal Radiation Research Platform (SARRP) that have been commercialized as radiation therapy products for the clinical and research community.

Dr. Wong is a recipient of the George Edelstyn Lecture Medal from the Royal College of Radiology, UK in 2001. His current research focus is on molecular optical imaging for pre-clinical radiation research, robotic ultrasound imaging for IGRT and informatics infra-structure for data sharing in radiation oncology. He is committed to advancing cancer treatment through education, research, and collaboration.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Wong join us as a new member of our Scientific Advisory Board as we move the frontiers of medical physics forward through innovation, scientific excellence, and the determination of our company to be a world leader in providing the technology to best serve the needs cancer patients," said Dr. Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure.

About P-Cure:

P-Cure Ltd. is a developer and provider of the most compact proton therapy system that can be seamlessly integrated into any radiation therapy department, designed to improve clinical outcomes. The company is headquartered in Israel, with subsidiaries in the US and China. For more information, please visit http://www.p-cure.com.

