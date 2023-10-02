P-Cure Collaborates with RaySearch on P-Cure's Gantry-Less Seated Proton System Designed to Fit within Linac Vaults

Dr. Marash, says: "Our partnership with RaySearch, the world leader in treatment planning, will play an important role in our pioneering efforts to bring the benefits of proton therapy to help a far larger world-wide patient body." Tweet this

The partnership will enable users of the P-Cure Proton Therapy System, which features in-room integrated diagnostic quality vertical CT, synchrotron-delivered pencil beam proton scanning, and a robotic convertible chair, to also utilize the automation and workflow support provided by RayCare2, the next generation oncology information system, as well as the features for adaptive radiation therapy.

P-Cure prides itself on the commitment to a patient centric approach. This commitment manifest itself in designing a proton system starting with the patient first and foremost. "We believe that we have designed a proton system that improves the patient experience, provides treatment and clinical benefits, offers the easiest and fastest opportunity for oncology centers to expand their treatment options to include proton therapy, and to do so in the least expensive manner. The evolving collaboration with RaySearch further helps to turn our commitment into a reality," says Dr. Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure.

Johan LVf, founder and CEO, RaySearch says: "We are proud to work with a company that is ushering in a new era of proton therapy. P-Cure is a pioneer in the development of upright radiation therapy and the ability to provide a proton system in a regular Linac room has great potential to expand proton therapy."

Dr. Marash, says: "Our partnership with RaySearch, the world leader in treatment planning, will play an important role in our pioneering efforts to bring the benefits of proton therapy to help a far larger world-wide patient body. I am happy that we have now taken our partnership to the next level and I believe our technologies have great potential together."

About P-Cure:

P-Cure Ltd., an Israel-based company, develops and supplies the most compact Proton Therapy solution for the targeted treatment of cancer with radiation. Founded in 2007, P-Cure has developed a comprehensive patient centric proton therapy solution with clinical benefits and financial advantages. The P-Cure mission is to provide proton therapy with greater treatment precision, enhanced clinical outcomes, and expanded treatment options. By significantly reducing the capital and operating costs, P-Cure expands the availability of proton therapy to all cancer care institutions and new facility developers worldwide.The P-Cure commitment is to put the patient first. For more information please visit: http://www.p-cure.com

About RaySearch:

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

*Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets

Media Contact

Stephen JACOBS, P-Cure, 1 9173468619, [email protected], p-cure.com

SOURCE P-Cure