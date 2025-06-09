P-Cure Expands Production Capacity in Israel with New Dedicated Facility Focused on Compact Proton Therapy Accelerator Manufacturing

"This facility significantly strengthens P-Cure's manufacturing independence and our ability to deliver systems faster while maintaining the highest quality standards," said Udi Oren, P-Cure's Chief Operating Officer. Post this

The clinical advantages of proton therapy—delivering precise, targeted radiation with significantly reduced dose to healthy tissues and critical organs—make it an optimal treatment option, particularly for pediatric patients, head and neck cancers, and tumors near sensitive organs. However, the high cost of traditional proton therapy systems and the need for large, purpose-built facilities have significantly limited adoption worldwide. P-Cure's compact system, designed to fit into existing linac vaults, directly addresses these economic barriers, making proton therapy more accessible to hospitals and cancer centers globally.

Additionally, the new facility will support ongoing research and development initiatives, including the development of helium particle acceleration technologies. In-house production will further reduce system costs and accelerate innovation cycles, contributing to the company's mission to make proton therapy more economically viable and clinically accessible.

"This facility significantly strengthens P-Cure's manufacturing independence and our ability to deliver systems faster while maintaining the highest quality standards," said Udi Oren, P-Cure's Chief Operating Officer. "Concentrating critical production processes under one roof makes us more agile and better equipped to handle global supply chain challenges."

Dr. Dmitry Schwartz, P-Cure's Chief Accelerator Scientist, emphasized the importance of in-house accelerator production: "The accelerator is the heart of the proton therapy system. By keeping its production and ongoing development within P-Cure, we can accelerate innovation, maintain tighter quality control, and continually reduce costs—helping to make proton therapy available to more patients worldwide."

About P-Cure

P-Cure is a global leader in compact proton therapy technology, providing a linac vault-compatible solution that brings the benefits of proton therapy into existing radiation oncology departments. With a focus on clinical accessibility, patient comfort, and cost-efficiency, P-Cure systems are designed to deliver targeted radiation treatments supporting better clinical outcomes with reduced toxicity. For more information, visit: www.p-cure.com

Media Contact

Stephen Jacobs, P-Cure, 1 9173468619, [email protected], p-cure.com

SOURCE P-Cure