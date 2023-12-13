P2 Science Announces Appointment of Oihana Elizalde as CEO

Elizalde said that "I am honored to join the talented team at P2 and lead this next phase of growth and expansion. P2 has grown into a leader in the field of green chemistry, offering products that set new standards in performance, functionality and sustainability." Post this

Foley commented, "Oihana brings a passion and set of skills to this team that will take us to the next level as we continue to bring Green Chemistry to the fore of the chemical industry."

"Oihana is a terrific addition to the P2 team", said Rob Bettigole, P2's Chairman of the Board. "Her deep experience and rapid rise through the ranks at BASF followed by success leading the commercialization, scale up, and marketing of new green technology at Natural Fiber Welding makes her a perfect leader as P2 enters a period of rapid commercial growth."

Elizalde said that "I am honored to join the talented team at P2 and lead this next phase of growth and expansion. P2 has grown into a leader in the field of green chemistry, offering products that set new standards in performance, functionality and sustainability. Patrick has done a fantastic job establishing P2 as an innovation powerhouse, with a committed and bold team that has demonstrated what we are capable of in the personal care space. We are well positioned to rapidly grow our beauty business, expand into other strategic markets and keep harnessing the power of nature towards a cleaner future."

About P2 Science:

P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas and Dr. Patrick Foley at the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September 2018, producing a range of high-performance functional ingredients. P2's investors include Advantage Capital, BASF, Chanel, Connecticut Innovations, Elm Street Ventures, HG Ventures, Lewis & Clark Agrifood, Safermade, and Xeraya. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.

Media Contact

Oihana Elizalde, P2 Science, Inc., 1 (203) 821-7457, [email protected], www.p2science.com

SOURCE P2 Science, Inc.