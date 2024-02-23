P2G Capital and Merit Capital Partners acquire Circuit Check Holdings, Inc.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2G Capital is pleased to announce that it recently partnered with Merit Capital Partners and management to acquire Circuit Check Holdings, Inc. ("Circuit Check" or the "Company").

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Circuit Check is a leading designer and manufacturer of precision engineered custom test systems, test fixtures, and test automation solutions for electronics and electro-mechanical devices. The Company serves a variety of end markets, including information technology, aerospace & defense, medical, automotive, and general industrial.

Alex Furth, President of P2G stated, "We are excited to have acquired Circuit Check with Merit and management. With our combined operating experience and unique industry perspective we view Circuit Check as an ideal platform for growth. We look forward to working with management and introducing new technologies and services for the global electronic test market."

"We are thrilled to embark on the next portion of our journey with our new partners P2G and Merit Capital. Their knowledge and insight into our markets combined with our 45 years of experience is a powerful combination that will allow us to create new and innovative test solutions for our customers. As we delve into cutting edge technologies, we will continue to provide the quality and consistency that our customers demand for their mission critical test needs," said Circuit Check CEO, Chris Scorse.

P2G's investment team was led by Mark Wrightsman and Alex Furth. The firm provided subordinated debt and equity to support the transaction.

