P3 Systems Inc. Acquires Triton Datacom to Expand Its Company Portfolio in the Network Hardware Space

P3 Systems Inc. announced today its acquisition of Triton Datacom & Triton Datacom Online, a leading independent supplier of IT hardware and services. With this acquisition, P3 Systems expects to leverage Tritons value to its expansive customer base. The addition of the web presence of Triton Datacom will accelerate P3 Systems' growth strategy by adding new product lines, strengthening its digital footprint, and allowing P3 Systems to scale its asset recovery services nationally.

ROCHESTER, N.Y,, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Combining Triton Datacom's vast online presence with that of P3 Systems will empower P3 Systems to offer customers greater value on their hardware trade-ins and lower prices on their hardware purchases. P3 Systems is excited to combine decades of industry experience and looks forward to providing their combined customer bases with improved services.

P3 Systems acquired NetEquity in 2022, the company's first growth focused acquisition.