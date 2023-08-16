P6 Technologies Completes $3.25M Seed Round, Accelerating the Ability of Transportation Fuel and Petrochemical Companies to Measure and Reduce Product Carbon Intensity

Despite the current fundraising environment being difficult, investments in critical areas of sustainability related software solutions continues such as the recent investment in P6 Technologies a software solution that helps companies reduce the carbon intensity of fossil fuel-based products Tweet this

With this investment P6 is pleased to announce that Bobby Tudor, a member of Goose Capital and founder of Artemis Energy Partners, has joined the P6 Technologies Board of Directors. Tudor, the former founder and CEO of Tudor, Pickering & Holt, is a recognized energy industry leader with extensive experience and strategic insights that will contribute significantly to the company's growth trajectory. Tudor is well known for his 30-plus year career in investment banking, having worked on many defining transactions across most energy sub-sectors and geographies.

"The entire Goose Capital team is pleased to join the P6 team on their journey toward helping fossil fuel-based companies reduce their emissions. Energy is the sector that needs a solution like P6 the most," said Bobby Tudor, founder of Artemis Energy Partners and member of Goose Capital. "P6 has the right approach and is going to make a step-change improvement to how product-level carbon intensity and GHG emissions are tracked today".

With this investment, P6 is also pleased to announce that Paal Kibsgaard, Managing Partner at Veritec Ventures https://veritecventures.com has also joined the P6 Technologies Board of Directors. Kibsgaard, the former Chairman and CEO of Schlumberger, is a recognized energy industry leader with strategic insights that will contribute significantly to the company's growth trajectory.

"I am thrilled to also welcome Paal Kibsgaard to our Board of Directors," said Joe Berti, CEO of P6 Technologies. " Paal's unparalleled experience will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver world-class software solutions to our clients. Veritec's strategic vision and active support of energy transition solutions align perfectly with our goals, and I am confident their contribution will be instrumental in shaping our future success."

"Veritec Ventures is excited to partner with P6 Technologies on their mission to develop a unique software solution that better enables companies to map, quantify and lower the carbon intensity of petroleum products," said Paal Kibsgaard, Managing Partner at Veritec Ventures.

"The P6 Technologies team has demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop and implement cutting-edge software solutions. I am looking forward to working closely with their talented team."

About Goose Capital:

Goose Capital, Inc. is a Houston TX based investment firm comprised of former Fortune 500 executives, industry leaders, and successful serial entrepreneurs. The firm was established in 2005 by Jack Gill, a legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist, and Rod Canion, the founder and CEO of Compaq Computer Corporation. Membership in Goose Capital is limited to executives who have founded or run major successful enterprises and who are willing to invest in and mentor early-stage companies. The firm focuses on Seed and Series A investments across multiple verticals. Learn more at https://www.goose.capital/

About Tupper Lake Partners:

Tupper Lake Partners is a team of former executives and seasoned investors, utilizing their successful track records, deep expertise, and network, immersing their team in each startup they invest in to build technology ventures across the energy spectrum – from traditional and new energy to decarbonization. Learn more at https://tupperlakepartners.com/

About Veritec Ventures:

Veritec Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in energy transition and efficiency-enhancing technologies. The firm was founded by an accomplished, multi-disciplinary partnership of recognized leaders in the energy sector. Each of our partners has held prominent roles in industry, finance, or venture capital, and each possesses decades of experience in energy and more recently energy transition. Our partners bring to bear complementary skill sets, such as executive leadership, operations management, entrepreneurship, M&A, and corporate finance, contributing to more comprehensive investment evaluation, differentiated post-investment technical advice and operational guidance to portfolio companies, and well-timed and efficiently orchestrated investment monetization. Learn more at https://www.veritecventures.com/

About Artemis Energy Partners:

Artemis Energy Partners is an investment and advisory platform, formed and led by CEO Bobby Tudor, that is focused on simultaneously driving down CO2 and other emissions, and providing reliable and affordable energy needed by a growing world. Based in Houston, TX, Artemis is an active participant in all things energy and energy transition and has quickly become a leader in helping companies, investors, and policy makers meet the worlds energy and climate challenges. Learn more at https://artemisenergypartners.com/

About P6 Technologies:

P6 Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of product life cycle assessment software, empowering businesses to achieve their sustainability goals and attain market leadership by providing a platform that measures product level carbon intensity. The P6 SAAS solution takes the complexity out of producing a life cycle assessment and measures carbon intensity and GHG emissions for products in the energy sector, transportation fuel, and petrochemical industries. Learn more at https://p6technologies.com

